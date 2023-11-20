Shaquille O’Neal reveals one major disadvantage of being 7’1”: “Only time I wished I was smaller”

Shaquille O'Neal had an illustrious NBA career that gave him a spot in the Hall of Fame, along with multiple championships and MVP awards. His height (7-feet-1) and size made him an unstoppable force inside the paint. After his retirement, he has become a successful businessman.

In an interview with People, O'Neal revealed that he would want to be smaller just for one reason: to be able to drive a sports car.

"They've got these Lamborghinis and Ferraris ... (and) I used to have to buy two, shrimp them up, spend a crazy amount of money and take the convertible part off to make myself fit," Shaquille O'Neal told People.

"But that's the only time I've wished I was smaller, so I can get into some of these expensive sports cars. Other than that, I've never had that thought process."

Even though he has been unable to drive a sports car due to his height, his car collection includes some of the fastest and most luxurious cars in the world.

Shaquille O'Neal shares thoughts on supermax contracts and superstars' trade requests

Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on the supermax contracts NBA megastars have been eligible to sign as well as the trade requests superstars like James Harden and Kevin Durant, have made over the last few years.

O'Neal urged the league to set a max salary for players, while he wants to see superstars handle their trade requests via their agents and not publicly.

"I mean, they probably have to have a max salary because there's a lot of money being made, especially now. I actually heard a rumor that guys like (? Luca ?) will be making up to $80 million a year. The only thing I would like to-- if they would uphold this-- is professionalism," Shaquille O'Neal told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

He added:

"You know, like, when I wanted to be traded, I call you, my agent, Mr Goodwill, and you handle it. Not going back and forth, and he's a liar and, like, this just makes everybody look bad because I've met James Harden.

"He's a nice guy. But reading all this stuff, you don't know who's what, who's doing what, who's saying what. So I would like it to be fines if it's not a level of professionalism that's not withheld."

Shaquille O'Neal retired as a four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP and the 2000 regular-season MVP. He was also a 15-time All-Star and has seen his numbers (34 and 32, respectively) retired by the LA Lakers and Miami Heat.