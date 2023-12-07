“Shaquille O'Pium", “Snoop Dogg got competition”: Fans come up with hilarious reactions after Shaquille O'Neal tries his hand at flute smoking

Shaquille O'Neal, like many hip-hop fans, has been enjoying the new album released by OutKast member André 3000. While the MC is known for his elite rapping skills, he recently switched things up when dropping his long-awaited album. Driven by his unique variety of flutes, André 3000 has proven that no box can hold him.

André 3000 has risen to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his distinctive instrumental album. "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album, But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," his 12-minute and 20-second single, has become the longest song to ever enter the list.

In a recent video, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently posted a video showing himself smoking out of a long device that he joked was a flute-like André 3000.

"Had that flute smokin like @andre3000 album in stores now"

In response to the hilarious post, fans began chiming in with their reactions, many of whom wondered what the legendary big man was smoking in the video.

@Shaq: Instagram comments

Looking at Shaquille O'Neal's musical career amid latest joke from Hall of Famer

While Shaquille O'Neal was simply making a joke about his flute playing like André 3000, the Hall of Famer has a music career of his own. As he has explained in the past, music has always been a big part of his life. As the story goes, at just 14 years old, Shaquille O'Neal saw the rap group Public Enemy live.

From there, he began to dabble in hip-hop while also exploring the art of DJing. During his NBA career, he notably released several rap albums. Starting with Shaq Diesel in 1993, O'Neal released four rap albums from 1993–1998.

Following his retirement, the legendary big man discovered and fell in love with electronic dance music. As he explained in an interview with Dash Radio, going to a festival is like playing in a high-stakes NBA game.

"For me, it just gives me that re-adrenaline rush that I miss," Shaq said. "I lose money, and it's not about the money. For me to come out here for an hour and see these kids jumping and banging their heads that reminds me of a game 7, and I can't get that feeling nowhere else ever."

Since then, he has released his first album in the genre under the DJ Diesel moniker, with EDM label Monstercat signing him to a deal.