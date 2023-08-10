Two members of the seven seconds or less Phoenix Suns from the mid-2000s will get inducted into the team's Ring of Honor next season. The Suns are set to retire the jerseys of Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire for their contributions to the franchise.

The Suns announced on Wednesday that Marion and Stoudemire will be joining the likes of Steve Nash, Charles Barkley and other legends in the team's Ring of Honor. Both players will get a separate ceremony next season, and more details will be announced soon.

"Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform," new Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

"Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar'e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar'e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor."

Shawn Marion spent eight and a half seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Marion was drafted ninth overall by the Suns in 1999 out of UNLV. He was a four-time All-Star in Phoenix and was named to the All-NBA Third Team twice during his run with the Suns.

Marion's best season was in 2006 when he averaged 21.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He was one of the most underrated players of his generation. He eventually won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Meanwhile, Amar'e Stoudemire was also a ninth overall pick by the Suns in 2002. He won the Rookie of the Year and quickly became one of the most explosive scoring power forwards in the league.

He was a five-time All-Star with the Suns, making the All-NBA First Team once and the All-NBA Second Team four times.

Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire comments on being honored by the Phoenix Suns

Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire of the Phoenix Suns

Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire released separate statements regarding the honor of getting inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor.

Marion called his time with the Suns "special" while Stoudemire wants to reconnect with the fans. Stoudemire left Phoenix in 2010 via free agency and signed with the New York Knicks.

Here's Marion's statement:

"This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way. The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind, and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special, and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor."

Here's Stoudemire's statement:

"I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted. My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns.

"I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor."

