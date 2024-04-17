"She doesn’t get a ring until the Pacers do": Fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's adorable anniversary post for girlfriend Jade Jones

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has plenty of reasons to celebrate as of late. As he and the team prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, he's also celebrating an anniversary with his longtime girlfriend. On Tuesday night, Haliburton took to Instagram with a heartwarming message for his girlfriend.

As the Pacers star indicated, the couple has been together for five years. From the sounds of things, based on his Instagram caption, it appears the couple met while in college when Haliburton's girlfriend was a cheerleader.

With Haliburton being in his fourth year in the league, the timeline would also add up. Looking at his collegiate career, before joining the league, the Pacers star spent two years playing NCAA basketball for Iowa State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite Haliburton going on to become an NBA star, Haliburton and his girlfriend are still together all this time later. Although the heartwarming post from Tyrese Haliburton had nothing to do with his on-court play, NBA fans were quick to react to the situation.

"5 years ! Who would’ve known I’d fall for the flyer inside Hilton Coliseum (scroll to end for a jump scare) forever appreciative of your heart and your being. Love you JJ"

NBA fans react - Instagram

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend reacts - Instagram

Fans react - Instagram

Fans react - Instagram

Looking at Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers betting odds for winning a championship, and the team's first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks

Given that one fan joked that Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend shouldn't get a ring until he and the Pacers do, let's look at the team's odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals. Currently, the Boston Celtics sit as betting favorites to win the finals with +165 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Denver Nuggets then sit just behind in second place with +300 odds, at which point we see a steep drop off in third place with the Dallas Mavericks at +1500 odds.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, sit in 14th place with +9000 odds to win the NBA Finals. To put this in perspective, the 76ers, who have yet to clinch a playoff spot, and are preparing for their play-in tournament game with the Miami Heat, have better odds.

Despite that, as many fans have indicated, the Pacers have a favorable matchup in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. During the season series between the two teams, the Pacers were dominant, winning four of the five games between the two teams throughout the season.

Because of that, the Pacers sit as just slight +100 underdogs, whereas the Bucks sit as slight favorites at -118. Interestingly enough, however, the two teams haven't played since Doc Rivers was hired to replace Adrian Griffin as coach of the team in late January.

Given that, the Bucks could wind up surprising Haliburton and the Pacers and showing off a new look when the playoff series tips off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback