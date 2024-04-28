"She filed lawsuit to get ring back" - Gilbert Arenas shares pocketing $400,000 by gifting 'fake ring' to his baby mama

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has some incredible stories about his playing days in the league. But what's even more interesting is his stories off the court, which sometimes are amusing to the fans. Recently, he revealed the real story about how he gave his ex-girlfriend, Laura Govan, a fake diamond ring.

It is common practice for engagement rings to have a diamond. In Arenas' case, it was pretty much the same, but what made it interesting was how he faked the expensive ring.

"So I paid, I think $395k or $495k for the real one," Arenas said about the 15-karat dioamond ring he bought. "It had big stones... it was a big stone in the middle then it had three stones on the side."

The former Washington Wizards star shared that he proposed with the real $400k diamond ring. Unfortunately, they got into a big fight, which according to Arenas, led to their temporary break-up.

"When we broke up, I'm like, 'That was a f***ing waste of money. I want my ring back.' So I was like, 'How do I get my ring back?' I just got to get her back but when she comes back, I'mma have a fake one.

Arenas shared that he got back with Govan and it revealed that it took him years to switch out the fake ring. The former star said he always had the option to switch it, but waited for the right opportunity. They ended their relationship in 2014 and the couple battled on the legal court for the custody of their four children.

Throughout all this, Arenas still found time to troll his ex as he shared that he posted a photo of himself with the real diamond ring.

"From there, a filing came in that I robbed her. Then she filed a lawsuit to get the ring back."

Gilbert Arenas's $44k child support lowered to $7k

Despite not being married, Gilbert Arenas and Govan share four kids. After their separation in 2014, the court ordered the former NBA star to give $20k a month in child support. However, Arenas increased the amount to $35k and it eventually went up to $44k as he was paying for their school as well.

According to Arenas, Govan wanted to take advantage as she saw he was able to give more. However, the judge who handled their case had other plans as the two were constantly returning to the court regarding child support.

Eventually, the judge had it lowered to $7k a month.

