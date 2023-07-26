"She was so happy smiling" - Anthony Davis shares wholesome Kobe Bryant story involving his daughter

In a video uploaded by FaZe Jsmooth, Anthony Davis was asked about his favorite memory of the late Kobe Bryant.

Davis responded with a truly heartwarming and wholesome story involving Bryant and his daughter.

"I just had my daughter," Davis said. "Going to the gym, I was working out, and he was there. ... he grabbed her.

"She never really wants anybody, but she just had so much joy, and she was so happy smiling, laughing with him. He was able to make her smile, make her laugh."

Bryant had four children with his wife, Vanessa Bryant: Natalia Diamante, the late Gianna Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe.

Davis also mentioned how it made sense that Bryant was able to make his daughter laugh and smile because of his experience with kids. Davis' daughter, Nala, was born on Nov. 1, 2017, to his wife Marlen Davis.

At the time of the interaction with Bryant, Nala was only 7-8 months old. The Lakers forward even showed collages of pictures he had with Bryant during their time playing in the Olympics together.

To add to the touching interaction, Davis also mentioned that whenever Nala would go around the house and see pictures of him with Kobe Bryant, she would simply say:

"This is my daddy's friend, and this is my uncle Kobe."

That happened after Davis mentioned to her the untimely passing of Bryant and his daughter Gianna after Nala would ask about him.

What LeBron James said after passing Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list?

In a USA Today article written by Jeff Zillgitt, LeBron James talked about what it felt like to surpass Kobe Bryant on the NBA all-time scoring list.

"The story is just too much," James said. "It doesn't make sense. Just to make a long story short, now I'm here in a Lakers uniform in Philadelphia where he's from, where the first time I ever met him.

"It's surreal. But the universe just puts things in your life, I guess, when you're living the right way, or just giving everything to whatever you're doing."

During the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James dropped 29 points (9-of-18 shooting), 8 assists and 7 rebounds. The Lakers ended up losing 108-91 to the Philadelphia 76ers, despite the historic moment.

The following day, though, in 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, tragically passed away in a helicopter accident.

