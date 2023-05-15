“She has that kind of sex drive, she needs a younger man” - John Salley opens up on dynamic between Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen

This past summer, Larsa Pippen was in headlines for some decisions she made in her dating life. After a brief stint with LA Lakers guard Malik Beasley, she was once again spotted with someone connected to the NBA.

Following her divorce from Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen shocked many with who she was dating. That being Marcus Jordan, oldest son of Scottie's former teammate Michael Jordan.

For many reasons, people spoke out about why something like this shouldn't be happening. Not only do the two have a big age gap between them, but they're too connected. Scottie and Michael Jordan played together for nearly a decade, and now one's ex-wife is dating the other's son. From top to bottom, the situation can be considered a mess.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent interview, John Salley touched on why this relationship makes sense. He feels Larsa should be with someone younger because of Scottie's sex drive when they were married.

"What happened is they were talking on the after hour show and she (Larsa) was like yo my guy (Scottie) had high sex drive and that's what she was talking about, he had a high sex drive and I was doing everything I could to make him not want to go anywhere else."

"So definitely an exaggeration but the fact that she was saying for 23 years she was still having sex with Scotty is something and if she has that kind of sex drive, she needs a younger man. She needs a younger man and I'm glad she got it."

John Salley backs bold statement from Larsa Pippen

As of now, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are still together. The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen has even touched on the idea of marrying the oldest son of Michael Jordan.

While on "The Real Houswifes of Miami," Larsa touched on the idea of hyphenating her name if she were to marry again. She responded by saying she intends to change her name completely.

"I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure."

This was brought up in the interview with John Salley, and he backed the decision. He feels she can't carry the names of two NBA legends that were also one of the greatest duos in history.

"I would too. It can't be Larsa Pippen Jordan."

Following these comments, there's a chance this relationship could take an even crazier turn.

Poll : 0 votes