“She was like sugar momma to me” - Luca Cannon claims to have intimate encounter with Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife 2 weeks before she married pastor

Shaquille O’Neal is a well-known basketball star. Those associated with him are also known due to his fame. Shaunie Henderson is one of those people. Now her personal life is being discussed in the tabloids and social media.

Shaunie Henderson is the ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal. The two were married from 2002-11. They have four children together. Shaunie is also known for her role on the reality show “Basketball Wives LA.”

Shaunie is in headlines because rapper Luca Cannon alleged that Shaunie was his sugar momma. He made the allegations and controversial comments when he appeared on the podcast “No Jumper."

“She was like a sugar momma to me, on crib,” Cannon said.

He went further with his allegations. He claimed he engaged in an intimate relationship with Shaunie just weeks before she married her current husband Keion Henderson in 2022. Henderson is a pastor.

Cannon claimed Shaunie also bought him expensive gifts. These allegedly included watches.

"She was spending money on me. She got me a Richard Mille," Cannon said.

Cannon also claimed their relationship involved financial transactions. The rapper claimed he was offered $10,000 from Shaunie. He turned it down and allegedly negotiated his way to $50,000 from the basketball wife. He also went in to more detail on the timing of their intimacy.

"I f***ed her two weeks before she got married to the pastor. She told me I need some good d*** before I go down the aisle," Cannon said.

Shaunie has not responded to the claims. Neither she nor her ex-husband O’Neal have publically responsed to the claims.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie posts a video celebrating her new husband

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie did not respond to the claims, but she did post a sweet clip of her and her husband. The two were married in 2022.

The clip shows the couple holding hands and posing for pictures. It also shows them showing love to each other in multiple photographs with public displays of affection.

The clip was accompanied by music and lyrics. One of the lyrics says, “They try to get between this."

The post was captioned with a Bible verse. The verse was Matthew 19:6. It reads: “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

There was no mention of Cannon or the rumors in the post. The Bible verse was the only caption included along with the clip.

There is no word on if Shaquille O’Neal will respond. He frequently reposts viral clips on social media but has made no reference to the clip from the podcast.

