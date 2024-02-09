"She looks like his mom": Jalen Green and Draya Michele's Miami airport encounter send fans into frenzy

Jalen Green and Draya Michele's alleged relationship is controversial because of the 17-year age gap. However, that hasn't stopped the two from pursuing their relationship, and the couple was recently spotted at the Miami airport.

The footage was shared on TikTok by Popoy (@popoytheexplorer07) and on X by The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv).

Green and Michele were originally spotted together around August 2023. The American media personality and fashion designer was seen leaving the Houston Rockets' Toyota Center on Jan. 24. It was when Jalen Green and Co. had lost to the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 137-131 in overtime.

Following their appearance at the Miami airport, numerous fans reacted to the couple.

"She looks like his mom," one fan tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

The fans roasted the couple, calling them your typical mother and son tandem heading off to a family vacation. It also didn't help Green's image that Michele was talking to the airport staff while he waited alongside her.

The young NBA guard signed a four-year $40.8 million contract with the Houston Rockets.

Joe Budden blasts Draya Michele for her alleged relationship with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green

During an episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," Budden said he was not too fond of the alleged relationship between Jalen Green and Draya Michele. He felt Michele was taking advantage of Green's age and status, considering she is already 39.

"We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you."

However, some members of the podcasts argued that the Houston Rockets forward is capable of making his own decisions, especially in a situation like this.

Budden has called Michele a "predator," considering the age gap between them and the eagerness of someone as young as Green.

Be that as it may, the couple remains headstrong. They have not paid much attention to criticism and keep their lives to themselves.

