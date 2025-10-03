"She lowkey wants to divorce him" - Ayesha Curry under fire from NBA fans over wild insights into life with Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry has been one of the more prominent female figures since Steph Curry emerged as a basketball star. Their lives have changed, becoming a celebrity couple. But Ayesha recently had wild insights about her life as a married woman, revealing her honest thoughts.In the recent episode of the show &quot;Call Her Daddy,&quot; the wife of the Golden State Warriors star appeared as a guest. She was asked by host Alex Cooper about her thoughts on married life. According to her, marriage wasn't part of her plan, including having kids.But things haven't gotten her way, and it changed her life, giving her four kids (Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius). &quot;I didn't want kids, I didn't want to get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that's it,&quot; Ayesha said. &quot;I had my eyes set on my goals and I was never the little girl that dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that. And it happened so early in my life.&quot;After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughter so quickly, I didn't have time to think what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting, I spent my entire life trying to work towards something and then it just kinda disappeared... I love being a mom, but I love doing other things, too and I need to get my s**t together.&quot;Ayesha's recent comments did not sit well with fans and were under fire as soon as the clip went viral online.&quot;I feel like she lowkey wants to divorce him and live her life,&quot; a fan said.WendchellaTheBarb 🔱 @HalalHaramBAELINK@ItsKingSlime I feel like she lowkey wants to divorce him and live her life&quot;Imagine seeing your mother say she never wanted to create you lmfaooo,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Ayesha Curry basically just admitted she was with Steph because of who he became,&quot; one fan said.Other fans claimed that the four-time champion gave Ayesha Curry a career.&quot;Steph is the only reason we know who she is lol,&quot; someone commented.Justo @noshow0007LINK@BricksCenter Steph is the only reason we know who she is lol&quot;She doesn’t have any type of career if it wasn’t for him. Girl stop,&quot; a comment read.&quot;He gave her a career 💀,&quot; a fan said.Ayesha Curry said she doesn't regret a thing when she had her first childFans were quick to react to what Ayesha Curry said about the changes in her life. During her guest appearance, Curry revealed that they were planning to wait a year before starting a family. But they found out they were pregnant with their first child three months after getting married.&quot;But I'm so grateful, I wouldn't change a thing,&quot; Curry said (29:55). &quot;But it was not on my bingo card.&quot;Ayesha Curry has been married to the NBA star for 14 years. The couple tied the knot in July 2011 and have been supportive of each other's endeavors.