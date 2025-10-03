"I didn't wanna get married" - Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shockingly reveals taking therapy to cope with motherhood & unfulfilled life goals

Ayesha Curry has four beautiful children with husband Steph Curry. Previously, the couple had not even dismissed the idea of adding a seventh member to their family in the future. But it seems like a young Ayesha Curry wanted more from life than being a mother and a wife to the NBA superstar.On Friday, Ayesha appeared on the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast and spoke about her life as a married woman with kids. The Golden State Warriors star's wife shockingly revealed that she never wanted marriage or children when she was starting her career.&quot;I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married,&quot; Ayesha said. &quot;I thought I was gonna be a career girl, that's it, and I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that dreamt about the wedding dress and all of tha,t and it happened so earlyWhen asked if she talked to her husband, she said that he couldn't because he came from a different place. She also said that whenever she had talked to her husband about her career, he had said that it was &quot;stupid&quot; and &quot;not real.&quot;&quot;He tries to resonate with me, but he just can't,&quot; she added.Ayesha said that after she got married to Steph Curry in July 2011, she got pregnant with her daughter, Riley, very quickly. She added that after having her daughter, she lost sight of her own goals in life.&quot;I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting, I spent my entire life like trying to work towards something, and then it just kind of disappeared, and I didn't think twice about it.&quot;However, Mrs. Curry added that after her daughter turned one year old, she felt different about being a full-time mom. But life never turned out to be how she had imagined after her marriage to Steph Curry.&quot;I remember being a shift like...this doesn't feel right. Like I love being a mom, but I love doing other things too and I need to get my sh** together and figure out what that looks like for myself now...I still experience that. Like, I am always in therapy talking about this,&quot; Ayesha added.Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry's marriage and childrenAyesha Curry and Steph Curry started dating in 2008. After three years of dating, the couple got married in North Carolina on July 30, 2011. In less than a year, Currys welcomed their daughter, Riley, on July 19, 2012. After three years, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ryan, in 2015. Three years later, the Warriors star and his wife welcomed their son Canon, expanding their family to five. Almost six years later, Ayesha announced that she was having her fourth child with Steph Curry. In May last year, the couple welcomed their son Caius Chai.