Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry make showstopping appearance in matching look to electric US Open final of Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, attended the high-profile US Open final on Sunday. With two stars, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are facing each other for $5 million Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.Photographer Richard Ontiveros-Gima posted a picture of the star couple before the game on his Instagram Story. Curry wore a matching color, with Ayesha wore a shoulderless white gown and a pair of brown ankle-length boots. The Golden State Warriors star wore a pair of white trousers and matching color shoes, paired with a gray crewneck sweater.In a separate post by GQ Sports, the couple posed for pictures together. Curry's father, Dell Curry, was also present at the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is not the first time that Currys have been in attendance at the US Open. Last year, they were in attendance for the Jessica Pegula vs. Aryna Sabalenka showdown in the women's singles final.Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry reveal how their son left them humbledWidely considered the greatest shooter in basketball history, Steph Curry's greatness is just another father who happens to love teaching basketball to his son.In his book &quot;Shot Ready,&quot; the four-time NBA champion revealed how his son Canon humbled him on the basketball court. He wrote that when he tried to teach shooting to his son, he refused to listen to him.&quot;My son Canon's got a hoop on his wall and he's been testing his range a little bit,&quot; Curry wrote in his book. &quot;I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won't listen.&quot;Ayesha Curry's experience wasn't any different. Earlier this year, the mother of four spoke to Haute Living and revealed how Canon has left her humbled on multiple occasions. Ayesha said that while her daughters and husband make her feel beautiful with compliments, her son's comments quickly pull her down to earth.&quot;My six-year-old son will humble you real fast,&quot; Ayesha said. &quot;He's still at the phase of brutal, innocent honesty. He's done this three times now: he'll run in the kitchen and be like, 'Mom, are you having another baby? Your belly looks big.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not.'&quot;Curry revealed that although she lost a few pounds when Canon commented last time, her son's brutal honesty leaves her humbled.