Steph Curry’s son leaves him humbled after ignoring major advice

Steph Curry is one of the greatest shooters on the basketball court, just not in his own house. A generational player, credited with changing modern basketball, was humbled by his seven-year-old son Canon when he tried to give him shooting advice.In an excerpt from his upcoming book, &quot;Shot Ready,&quot; the Golden State Warriors star revealed that when he tried to give Canon some pointers on shooting, he blatantly denied it. However, Curry's anecdote had a bigger message for players and life in general.&quot;My son Canon's got a hoop on his wall and he's been testing his range a little bit,&quot; Curry wrote in his book. &quot;I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won't listen.&quot;No,&quot; he'll tell me, &quot;this is how I'm doing it.&quot; I respect that. You can only listen when you're ready.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCanon comes from a family of great shooters. His grandfather was a career 40.2% shooter from the 3-point line. Moreover, both his father, Steph Curry, and his uncle, Seth Curry, are also 42.3% and 43.3% shooters from beyond the arc, respectively.Last month, at his father's camp, Canon showed his hilarious hesi, leaving the defender on the floor. But for his age, he was already showing off great shooting skills.Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reveals how son Canon humbles herFrom both his parents' accounts, Canon Curry speaks his mind. It is not Steph Curry, who was left humbled by his son. Even his wife, Ayesha Curry, was humbled by her son.Earlier this year, in conversation with Haute Living, Ayesha revealed that her daughters, Riley and Ryan, and her husband, all made her beautiful; her son, on many occasions, has brought her down to earth.&quot;My six-year-old son will humble you real fast,&quot; Ayesha said with a laugh. &quot;He's still at the phase of brutal, innocent honesty. He's done this three times now: he'll run in the kitchen and be like, 'Mom, are you having another baby? Your belly looks big.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not.'&quot;Ayesha revealed that although she had lost three pounds, comments from her son got her every time. She added:&quot;I don’t say it to him, but in my head I'm like, 'Dang, you got me again!'&quot;Ayesha and Steph Curry have another son, Caius, who was born last year. The couple is now proud parents to two daughters and two sons.