Steph Curry’s son leaves him humbled after ignoring major advice

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 06, 2025 21:13 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Play-In Tournament - Source: Getty
Steph Curry revealed that his son refused to take shooting advice from him [Picture Credit: Getty]

Steph Curry is one of the greatest shooters on the basketball court, just not in his own house. A generational player, credited with changing modern basketball, was humbled by his seven-year-old son Canon when he tried to give him shooting advice.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book, "Shot Ready," the Golden State Warriors star revealed that when he tried to give Canon some pointers on shooting, he blatantly denied it. However, Curry's anecdote had a bigger message for players and life in general.

"My son Canon's got a hoop on his wall and he's been testing his range a little bit," Curry wrote in his book. "I try to give him some pointers on how to shoot, but he won't listen.
"No," he'll tell me, "this is how I'm doing it." I respect that. You can only listen when you're ready."

Canon comes from a family of great shooters. His grandfather was a career 40.2% shooter from the 3-point line. Moreover, both his father, Steph Curry, and his uncle, Seth Curry, are also 42.3% and 43.3% shooters from beyond the arc, respectively.

Last month, at his father's camp, Canon showed his hilarious hesi, leaving the defender on the floor. But for his age, he was already showing off great shooting skills.

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reveals how son Canon humbles her

From both his parents' accounts, Canon Curry speaks his mind. It is not Steph Curry, who was left humbled by his son. Even his wife, Ayesha Curry, was humbled by her son.

Earlier this year, in conversation with Haute Living, Ayesha revealed that her daughters, Riley and Ryan, and her husband, all made her beautiful; her son, on many occasions, has brought her down to earth.

"My six-year-old son will humble you real fast," Ayesha said with a laugh. "He's still at the phase of brutal, innocent honesty. He's done this three times now: he'll run in the kitchen and be like, 'Mom, are you having another baby? Your belly looks big.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not.'"
Ayesha revealed that although she had lost three pounds, comments from her son got her every time. She added:

"I don’t say it to him, but in my head I'm like, 'Dang, you got me again!'"

Ayesha and Steph Curry have another son, Caius, who was born last year. The couple is now proud parents to two daughters and two sons.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
