Watch: Canon Curry channels his inner Steph Curry gene as father-son duo hop on court for shooting drills

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has started to show his son, Canon, the fundamentals of basketball this summer. Steph posted a video of him and his five-year-old son bonding while shooting hoops.

Curry isn't known for showing off his fundamentals whenever he plays basketball, as he often exhibits different aspects of his game. Still, he had to learn the basics of the sport before his God-given talents took over and made him into a star. This time, the two-time MVP has started to guide his son in learning the sport.

The four-time champion posted a video of him making sure Canon learns his basics first - the basics of trick shots, that is. Watch the father-son duo play ball in the video below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Posted with the caption "#fundamentals," the video shows how Canon was attempting to make a no-look shot. Steph, who's been playing the sport almost his entire life, advised his son to throw the ball a little stronger. The only son of the Currys seemed to be attentive as he did exactly that and made his second attempt.

After making the shot, the Warriors superstar was delighted with what his son had just done. It might take a few more years until Canon learns the basics, and he'll get to develop from one of the best to ever play.

Also read: Steph Curry’s newest show Niiice Shot set to feature superstar Rory McIlroy, Michelle Wie West, and Andre Iguodala

Steph Curry and his wife announce intention to help out Oakland students

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have been part of the Oakland communities since they arrived in 2009. In return for how small communities have accepted the couple, they've announced how they plan on giving back to them.

The Currys revealed their plans to launch a movement focusing on helping "Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students receive nutritious meals and additional resources."

"Today, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. announced an enhanced commitment to ensuring that all Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students are provided the nutritious meals they need to thrive, necessary support to become stronger readers, and great schoolyards and opportunities to be active and participate in youth sports," the couple announced.

"Eat. Learn. Play. will launch a new movement to raise and invest $50 million in additional support and resources to Oakland students by the 2026 school year. The Currys will continue to cover 100% of Eat. Learn. Play.’s administrative and fundraising costs, ensuring all monies raised are put directly back into the community through the foundation’s programming.

"When we launched Eat. Learn. Play. in 2019, we saw the tremendous need that existed in our adopted hometown of Oakland and set out to use our platform and resources to work to unlock the full potential of the kids in our community.

"Over the years, we’ve been inspired by the impact that happens when a community comes together to make a change, and we are now further invested to meet Oakland kids where they are each and every day, to transform their school experience and create lasting change for generations to come."

Expand Tweet

The influence of Steph Curry's family will deeply impact the communities and help students better focus solely on their studies.

Also read: Chris Paul poised to start alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson according to NBA insider: "This isn't an opinion, just what I'm hearing"