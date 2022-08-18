“She never hesitates to do what LeBron James is going to want her to do” - Stephen A. Smith says Jeanie Buss told him that LeBron’s happiness is her top priority

LeBron James is reportedly set to sign a two-year $97 million extension with the LA Lakers. Stephen A. Smith was not surprised by the report, saying that James' happiness is owner Jeanie Buss' priority.

James became eligible to sign a contract extension with the Lakers earlier in the month. Sports analyst Tim Bontemps believed James would give up his leverage if he signs this offseason. However, the player option in the second year gives him enough flexibility to dictate his future.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 18-time All-Star will sign the dotted line this offseason. The report has sparked mixed reactions online, as some believe it might be too much money for a 37-year-old.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season. Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Smith said that the Lakers owner has previously told him that making James happy is a priority for her. On ESPN's "NBA Today," after saying that the four-time NBA champ deserved the new deal, he said:

"Speaking of Jeanie Buss, she never hesitates to what LeBron James is going to want her to do.

"She personally told me months ago, her No. 1 priority is for LeBron James to be happy, because obviously losing, winning just 33 games, being 16 games under .500, he was walking around with a very truculent attitude as well as he should have last season because he doesn't take losing lightly.

"Winning matters to him a great deal. Her No. 1 priority was making sure to put a smile on his face, because she knows it's entwined with winning. If he ain't winning, he ain't gonna be happy. That's her priority – to make him happy."

James was entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers. If an agreement was not reached, he would have become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

LeBron James reportedly agreed with coach Darvin Ham to run the offense through Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

It is unusual to see a team run an offense that is not centered around James. However, recent reports have revealed that the Lakers captain is fine with the offense flowing through Anthony Davis.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. 👀 https://t.co/RXDEIuwlK9

Although James had an MVP-caliber 19th season, he is not the unstoppable force he once was. The 37-year-old has put his body through a lot over the years, evident by the recurring injuries in the past few years.

While James can be counted on to deliver at an All-Star level, it is a smart choice to reduce his workload at this stage in his career. It will not only make him more efficient but reduce the rigor he will be putting his body through.

Davis has not been the poster boy for a healthy player, but the Lakers are confident he will have a great season. The three-time block champion has been working in the offseason, hoping to improve his game and strengthen his lower body.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein