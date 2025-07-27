"She too old for this sh*t": Savannah James draws fan chatter over glamorous outfit during outing with NBA superstar husband

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, drew attention from fans with her outfit in France. The Lakers superstar and his wife were spotted on vacation, as fans posted pictures of the couple on X. A few days ago, James was seen dancing and singing along to Kendrick Lamar's &quot;Not Like Us&quot; at a party reportedly held in Cannes, France.Lakers' fan account @LakeShowYo shared a picture of Savannah James and LeBron's outing on Friday in France. Fans flooded the comment section of the post, attacking James’ wife for her outfit. Some even came at James, claiming that the NBA superstar was at fault.&quot;She too old for this sh*t,&quot; one fan said.One fan questioned Savannah James' fashion sense, saying:Genghis-Khan @GI_IrvinLINKWomen’s sense of dressing changes when they age 🤔Another fan came at James and made an outrageous claim, saying the Lakers forward shouldn’t have been seen with his wife in that outfit:OsaiThe3rd 🔌⚡ @RagnarbjornivarLINKHow are they comfortable going out with a lady dressed like that? I'm not saying you force your will on her but you agreed to be seen outside with her on that? WowOthers were impressed with Savannah's fashion statement and complimented the couple. One fan said:antoni @AeRZet_LINKngl that dress is fireAnother fan said:👽 @Leavemealone712LINKMy god…. I’d literally worship the ground she walks on 😭😭Said another fan:𝒥𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓎𝒶𝒽 𝒮𝑒𝓇𝒶𝒾 🫧🎀 @seraii14LINKSavannah is tea 🤏🏾Savannah James reportedly wants LeBron James to retire within the next year or soAs per ESPN reporter Shams Charania, LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, wants the Lakers superstar to retire within the next year or so. Charania said James could be heard saying the following during a dinner with Kevin Love, his wife and more.&quot;[Savannah] wants me to f---ing retire in the next year or so.” James allegedly said.The Lakers superstar opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season on June 30. Now, in the last year of his deal, the 40-year-old wishes to play for a team contending for a championship.LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that the NBA superstar is aware that LA is building for the future, hinting at the team's shift towards 26-year-old Luka Doncic.James made 70 appearances for the Lakers last season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. This marked the first time in his career that the four-time champion posted less than 25.0 ppg.It remains to be seen whether LeBron James will play beyond the 2025-26 NBA season.