"She too old for this sh*t": Savannah James draws fan chatter over glamorous outfit during outing with NBA superstar husband

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:03 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix
Savannah James draws fan chatter over glamorous outfit (Credits: Getty)

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, drew attention from fans with her outfit in France. The Lakers superstar and his wife were spotted on vacation, as fans posted pictures of the couple on X. A few days ago, James was seen dancing and singing along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at a party reportedly held in Cannes, France.

Lakers' fan account @LakeShowYo shared a picture of Savannah James and LeBron's outing on Friday in France. Fans flooded the comment section of the post, attacking James’ wife for her outfit. Some even came at James, claiming that the NBA superstar was at fault.

"She too old for this sh*t," one fan said.

One fan questioned Savannah James' fashion sense, saying:

Another fan came at James and made an outrageous claim, saying the Lakers forward shouldn’t have been seen with his wife in that outfit:

Others were impressed with Savannah's fashion statement and complimented the couple. One fan said:

Another fan said:

Said another fan:

Savannah James reportedly wants LeBron James to retire within the next year or so

As per ESPN reporter Shams Charania, LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, wants the Lakers superstar to retire within the next year or so. Charania said James could be heard saying the following during a dinner with Kevin Love, his wife and more.

"[Savannah] wants me to f---ing retire in the next year or so.” James allegedly said.
The Lakers superstar opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season on June 30. Now, in the last year of his deal, the 40-year-old wishes to play for a team contending for a championship.

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that the NBA superstar is aware that LA is building for the future, hinting at the team's shift towards 26-year-old Luka Doncic.

James made 70 appearances for the Lakers last season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. This marked the first time in his career that the four-time champion posted less than 25.0 ppg.

It remains to be seen whether LeBron James will play beyond the 2025-26 NBA season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Krutik Jain
