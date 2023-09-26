"She's literally amazing" - Austin Reaves praises Taylor Swift as pop star & Travis Kelce's relationship rumors take internet by storm

Austin Reaves was in headlines earlier this summer for allegedly dating pop star Taylor Swift. Heading into the FIBA World Cup, reports indicated that Swift and Reaves met during a night out, and hit things off. At the time, the LA Lakers star's brother laughed off the news, saying that if people knew his brother, they would know how unlikely the story was.

Swift has been linked to another professional athlete, NFL star Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to reports, the two have become friends, with Kelce attending one of Swift's concerts, and Swift recently attending Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears.

After Swift was filmed in Kelce's player box for the game, and then again leaving the stadium alongside the NFL standout, dating rumors have taken the internet by storm.

While speaking on "The Lowe Post" podcast, Austin Reaves shared his thoughts on the situation. From the sounds of things, Reaves' brother may have been spot on when he said that his brother is a simple man who lives a quiet life. When he was asked whether he thought, "this could have been my life" after seeing Swift in Kelce's box, he said:

"I'm a very simple person that likes to, you know, keep my, all my business on the down low. So, I mean, she's literally amazing, like, you know, music, you know, what she's done for her career has been, you know, her fans are literally the, you can say the best fans in the world.

"So, yeah, I don't know, not for me, no, I'm happy with where I'm at."

Austin Reaves' previous Taylor Swift dating rumors

This summer, reports surfaced indicating that Austin Reaves and Taylor Swift were dating. While there were plenty of other reports circulating as part of a viral online meme connecting the pop star to professional athletes, the Reaves rumors gained traction.

An account reported that Swift was seen in Arkansas at a bar with Lakers standout Austin Reaves, leading many to wonder whether the report was real. Although no photos accompanied it, the rumor gained traction.

Talk on social media, as well as in headlines, was speculative regarding the relationship, however the LA Lakers player remained quiet. Heading into the FIBA World Cup, his brother, Spencer Reaves, weighed in on the rumors via Twitter.

First, he shared laughing emojis, before he responded to another tweet saying that his brother going to a bar is the most unrealistic aspect of the whole story. In a follow-up tweet, he then wrote:

"People believe everything huh"

While many fans were hopeful that Reaves and Swift were in fact dating, it sounds as though he's content seeing how things play out between Swift and Kelce. Whether or not a potential relationship between the two ends up getting confirmed, only time will tell.