Austin Reaves’ brother clears air on his dating rumors with Taylor Swift

Austin Reaves found his name in headlines this week after it was reported that the LA Lakers star was out on a date with pop singer Taylor Swift. Considering the fact that Reaves' girlfriend was posting photos attending his games in the playoffs, the reports took many by surprise.

In addition, they were met with skepticism given that Swift has been linked to numerous athletes during periods when she's single. Earlier this year, Swift was linked to a number or athletes across multiple sports including Knicks player Deuce McBride and Mavericks player Jaden Hardy.

This week, Austin Reaves' brother began reacting to some of the reports on Twitter, shooting them down with laughing emojis. In addition, he gave his thoughts on the story as a whole, starting with the fact that Reaves, who doesn't drink, was allegedly at a bar.

As fans were quick to point out, Reaves still appears to be in a happy relationship as well, adding further confusion to the situation.

Spencer Reaves @SpencerReaves31 @boatrunfarmer Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing @boatrunfarmer Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing

"Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing"

He also followed up with another tweet two days later where he criticized the writer of the article.

"Whoever writes for that company should be fired lol"

Austin Reaves' offseason activities

So far, Austin Reaves hasn't responded to the reports that he was seen out at a bar with Taylor Swift. After he and the LA Lakers were eliminated from the Western Conference finals, news emerged that Reaves was one of several players to commit to Team USA.

Between the FIBA World Cup this summer, and Reaves' impending free agency, the young guard will likely find himself quite busy this offseason. After an impressive season with the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves will now begin the process of working his way through free agency.

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

Currently, the expectation is that he could draw a tremendous amount of interest on the market. On the high end, optimists have speculated that he could sign a contract worth $30 million, however many have countered, predicting he'll likely earn $15 million.

Between his commitment to Team USA, who will compete in the World Cup from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10, the expectation is that Reaves will likely have already negotiated and signed with a team for next season by then.

