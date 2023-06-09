"I can see why Kim Kardashian was dating him" - NBA fans mercilessly roast Pete Davidson for hooping at UNLV

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson was recently seen hooping at UNLV, showcasing a pretty deep set of moves. In several clips, Davidson can be seen driving to the hoop, while in others he can be seen dropping back for his teammates.

As someone who many didn't expect to be a good basketball player, fans were quick to weigh in on the footage. While some gave him props, surprised at his abilities, others were quick to roast him for the footage, specifically the camera cut moments after he takes off for a dunk.

At the same time, others played referee, pointing out several questionable violations the comedian may have committed:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pete Davidson hooping at UNLV Pete Davidson hooping at UNLV 🏀 https://t.co/kcMf9GuwAI

Becky Barbz @BeckyBratton13 @whitest_injera He is part black I can see why Kim Kardashian was dating him literally he is full of surprise @whitest_injera He is part black I can see why Kim Kardashian was dating him literally he is full of surprise

iyosias @whitest_injera Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pete Davidson hooping at UNLV Pete Davidson hooping at UNLV 🏀 https://t.co/kcMf9GuwAI seeing him move like this just fucked me all the way up twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… seeing him move like this just fucked me all the way up twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

f⌖ @ohfold @DailyLoud i saw like 8 travels and 3 carrie's @DailyLoud i saw like 8 travels and 3 carrie's

John Dunn @JxhnDunn @DailyLoud My dude looks like this is the first time he’s ever used his legs. @DailyLoud My dude looks like this is the first time he’s ever used his legs.

muto @mutohd @DailyLoud Why does he look like he's stepping on nails? @DailyLoud Why does he look like he's stepping on nails?

Shaquille O'Neal gets his revenge on Pete Davidson

During the Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber, comedian Pete Davidson took aim at Shaquille O'Neal with a series of jokes. From his bedroom activities behind closed doors to his size, nothing was off limits when Davidson took the stage.

Some of his jokes aimed at the 2000 NBA MVP included:

“Let’s hear it for Shaq. Thanks for being here and taking a break from throwing barrels at Super Mario.”

“Please don’t eat me.”

When the footage of the comedian playing basketball went viral, Shaquille O'Neal posted the clips to his Instagram account, fueling jokes from fans. The revenge was some eight years in the making, however, with millions of Instagram followers, O'Neal's shot didn't miss.

Pete Davidson of course seems to be a pretty big NBA fan in his own right. In addition to spending his free time playing pickup games, Davidson can be found frequently attending NBA games.

Shaquille O'Neal attends Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder fight

Time and time again, Davidson has been photographed sitting courtside at NBA games accompanied by other female celebrities.

This past year, Davidson was seen on Christmas Day attending a New York Knicks game with his sister, warming the hearts of NBA fans. Unfortunately for the pair, the Knicks came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers in the game.

