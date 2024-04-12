"She's scamming the rich athletes and poor 9-5 regulars": Christian Wood’s baby mama Yasmine Lopez called for allegedly promoting Cash App scammers

Christian Wood's past relationship with ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez went through some puzzling and chaotic moments during their time together. In their time apart from one another, they have continued to go on with their separate lives. Interestingly, Lopez is currently under scrutiny for her promotion of Cash App scammers with a post on her Instagram story.

When it comes to Yasmine Lopz's profession, she is a social media influencer and an Instagram model with over 1.9 million followers and 51 posts. Additionally, she is also an ambassador of the fast fashion retail company Fashion Nova with her own "Hair by Yasmine Beverly Hills" hair extension brand.

However, several Instagram users quickly responded to the scam post by criticizing someone with a huge platform as Yasmine Lopez working in collaboration with scammers.

"She's scamming the rich athletes and the poor 9 to 5 regulars."

Fan Reaction #1

Meanwhile, Instagram user Shanti (oheema_shanti) is warning people about Instagram models, such as Christian Wood's ex-girlfriend, due to issues such as this one.

"This is why all of you guys should be aware of these so-called Instagram models," the fan posted. "Some of them don't have no money and they're running these types of scams."

Additionally, Instagram user Peace (tiredmey) wondered about the kind of paycheck influencers receive for promoting scam content.

"How much are they paying these influencers to post this shit."

Fan Reaction #3

Instagram user Virginia Torres-Eme (valikethestatee), on the other hand, was displeased with the number of individuals out there that would jeopardize their reputation for a huge payment.

"It's an unfortunate place to be when you value money over integrity and loyalty to people who follow and support you," the fan posted."

Moreover, Instagram user Que Wilson (homeboylashes) mocked Yasmine Lopez's possible reaction to this issue.

"She going to say she got hacked," the fan posted."

Meanwhile, Instagram user @prettichico was Hacked (prettichico) pointed at the value of sticking to an honest job, compared to taking shortcuts.

"If this not proof to stick to your regular 9-5 and grind, I don't know what to tell you... people really getting a bag not stooping this low," the fan posted."

Moreover, Instagram user Telly (queentellyyy) questioned if Christian Wood's baby mama was experiencing financial issues to resort to a scam tactic such as this.

"The girls must be broke because what the f*** is going on?" the fan posted.

Additionally, Instagram user Esha (kissmypassion_1) also mirrored what Telly posted about experiencing problems with funds.

"Whew these influencers going broke," the fan posted."

As of now, Lopez is yet to respond to the comments she has received for her controversial Instagram story post.

Christian Wood filed a restraining order against ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez

According to Radar Online's Ryan Naumann, LA Lakers center Christian Wood filed restraining order documents that detailed problematic behavior being directed toward him by his former girlfriend. Despite having a child together, the ex-couple wasn't able to make things work together.

Additionally, the documents also detailed the destruction and break-ins of private property following their reported break-up back in December 2022.

Be that as it may, nothing has panned out when it comes to the restraining order as Christian Wood's hired private investigator reported that Lopez was nowhere to be found in her reported home location at the time, stating that more investigative research is needed.