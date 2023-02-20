"She should have been in Space Jam" - Janelle Monae compared to Lola Bunny as actress steals the show at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Janelle Monae is a popular singer who participated in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. This was the first event at the All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, and basketball fans were very pleased with it.

Monae played for Team Wade during the game and had a couple of highlights. While the 37-year-old artist did not perform well in basketball, she still managed to steal the show.

Some basketball fans compared Janelle to Lola Bunny, a cartoon character who first appeared in Michael Jordan's "Space Jam." Like the All-Star Celebrity Game participant, Lola Bunny was also one of fav-favorite characters.

Janelle Monae performed at the All-Star Celebrity Game and was compared to Lola Bunny

DK Metcalf, a Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, put on a fantastic show during the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The footballer was incredible, finishing the game with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double and winning the MVP award.

Metcalf had several impressive highlights, from dunks to blocks. However, it was Janelle Monae who stole the show. The singer scored no points in the game, yet she was arguably the most popular player.

$T€PH 😈 @StephsJokerFace Janelle Monáe’s introduction just reminded me of Lola Bunny in Space Jam Janelle Monáe’s introduction just reminded me of Lola Bunny in Space Jam 😳😅😍 https://t.co/G8TUNJP3MX

Many basketball fans compared Janelle to Lola Bunny, a popular "Space Jam" character. Since her first appearance, Lola has become a fan favorite and one of the iconic characters in the "Looney Tunes" franchise.

Even Janelle even posted a picture of Lola Bunny. The popular artist tweeted a side-by-side picture of herself and the popular cartoon character.

Monae was mic'd up at one point in the game as basketball fans were able to hear her talk while she was playing.

Basketball fans loved watching Monae play

Despite standing at only 5-foot and scoring no points, Janelle Monae was the perfect player for the All-Star Celebrity Game. She had no point, but she had a lot of fun, which is why fans would love to see her again.

𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚗 𝚌𝚒𝚛𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 👽 @YallQunt Janelle Monae needs to play sports more Janelle Monae needs to play sports more 😭😭😭 https://t.co/gSszKsacyC

The 37-year-old also appeared during the halftime show at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. She was part of a special celebration of LeBron James' all-time scoring record and talked about the greatness of basketball players.

Janelle Monae was definitely the highlight of the All-Star Weekend. Her presence made the event so much better, which is why we can expect her to make another appearance soon.

The Brohioan @TheBrohioan Janelle Monae looking like a damn snack at all-star weekend. Janelle Monae looking like a damn snack at all-star weekend. https://t.co/uPgIMtZqgR

At one point in the game, Janelle was confused and tried to play defense against her own teammate. Dwyane Wade, who was the team's honorary captain, tried to tell her to play offense. However, it doesn't appear that she heard him.

Despite the lack of scoring and other contributions on the floor, Janelle Monae was still very entertaining.

gfm @graviti Would watch a “Janelle Monae tries sports” show cause this is highly entertaining. lol Would watch a “Janelle Monae tries sports” show cause this is highly entertaining. lol https://t.co/s5xuPu2xYq

Monae's appearance at the All-Star Celebrity Game was enough to make her very popular among NBA fans. Due to this, she will likely get another invite next year.

