"She tried to take her own life" - Lawsuit accusing Jalen McDaniels of allegedly filming s** in college resurfaces online after viral NBA Reddit post

Jalen McDaniels is in deep trouble right now as the accusations he got back in 2018 have resurfaced after a comment on Reddit went viral recently.

In a recent post asking if users went to high school with an NBA player, one comment stood out.

One of the comments was surprisingly identical to the claims from 2018 against McDaniels. Reddit user The_White_Lion1 shared about going to high school with Jaden McDaniels, the younger brother of Jalen.

"I was a freshman when Jaden McDaniels was a senior," the user commented. "I wasn't a basketball fan back then so I didn't really pay much attention. However, during one PE class, instead of working out, our teacher let us chill one day so he could watch a live stream of one of his games."

"Fun fact, his older brother - also an NBA player - was allegedly involved in secretly filming himself and his gf having intercourse, then distributed that video around the school. She tried to take her own life at one point. The basketball team's coach was allegedly involved in some shady things and was suspended. So in my sophomore year, I had a substitute all year long for PE when I was supposed to have him."

Back in 2018, two women allegedly accused McDaniels of filming their s*xual acts without permission. One of the accusers reportedly had consensual s*x with the now Philadelphia 76ers forward, who was in high school at the time, inside a car.

According to the accuser, the video was allegedly sent to the high school basketball team members by McDaniels.

The other woman reportedly claimed that McDaniels filmed her s*xual act with one of his teammates by hiding inside a closet. She allegedly claimed that the video was also sent to the high school basketball team. Both women reportedly filed civil suits and have claimed that the two of them tried to commit suicide.

Have the accusations affected Jalen McDaniels' career?

So far, Jalen McDaniels hasn't had any speed bumps in his career with the Charlotte Hornets and Sixers. Since getting drafted, he's been solid for the teams he's played for. Although he isn't a bigger NBA star compared to his younger brother, McDaniels has a lot to show for.

