“She wasn’t in bed with us" - Larsa Pippen gives savage response to Cardi B's comments on her sex life 

Over the past year, Larsa Pippen has been called out frequently for her dating life. However, one hit rapper recently took a shot at her for something she said about her relationship with NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

Last year, Larsa Pippen gave an over-the-top detail about her relationship with her ex-husband. She stated that during the entierty of their marriage, they would have sex four times a day.

Hip-Hop artist Cardi B recently spoke out about these comments, stating that they are likely fabricated. Larsa did not take kindly to this, and decided to clap back at her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?” Larsa said. “She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical.”

Cardi B is one of the top female artists in the world today. Her latest hit, "Bongos," currently sits at No. 53 on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

How long were Scottie and Larsa Pippen married for?

Scottie and Larsa Pippen tied the knot in 1997 when the star forward was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls. It was his second marriage, as he was with a woman named Karen McCollum from 1988 to 1990.

During their time together, Scottie and Larsa had four children. Their oldest, Scottie Pippen Jr., is currently pursuing a career in the NBA. He had a spot on the LA Lakers, but was waived earlier this year.

Things took a turn in 2016, when Scottie filed for divorce. The two worked things out for a little, but it didn't last long. Larsa ended up filing herself in 2018, and their split became official in 2021.

A year after their divorce, Larsa made headlines with her dating decisions. First, she was spotted with current Lakers guard Malik Beasley, who was married at the time. Since then, she has been in a serious relationship with Marcus Jordan. As the oldest son of Michael Jordan, this pairing has faced a lot of backlash during their time together.

Despite how many people have spoke out against them, Larsa and Marcus are still together. In fact, there is a strong possibility that will end up getting married. It's something they've talked about on multiple occasions, and Marcus stated he wants his father to be his best man.