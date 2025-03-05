  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders got a nice arm": Lonzo Ball explains backing Coach Prime's son over Cam Ward as next big NFL QB, names ideal landing spot

"Shedeur Sanders got a nice arm": Lonzo Ball explains backing Coach Prime’s son over Cam Ward as next big NFL QB, names ideal landing spot

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 05, 2025 19:57 GMT
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball offered his assessment of Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft (Image credit: Imagn)
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball offered his assessment of Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft (Image credit: Imagn)

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is the latest high-profile name to share his expectations for NFL quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. The 2025 NFL draft starts on April 24, with Sanders expected to be one of the first names to be called.

During Tuesday's edition of his "What An Experience" show, Ball shared his thoughts on who is the better quarterback between Sanders and Cam Ward, another hyped prospect. The former No. 2 overall pick went with Deion Sanders' son.

"I'm taking Sanders. I think Sanders going to fit the NFL better, he just needs to get to the right team, 'cause Sanders got a nice arm," Ball said. (21:25 mark)
After asked which team he thinks would be the best fit for Sanders, Ball replied:

"I really want him to go to the Cowboys, I'm not gonna lie. He got enough pieces to where he can come in and he can be solid from the beginning. He just gotta make good reads... He been playing on lesser teams, though, so I think it's going to be better if he goes to a team that got better players around," Ball added.
youtube-cover
Shedeur Sanders highlighted his role in turning around TCU and Colorado as a quarterback with his father and teammates. He showed confidence in changing a team's culture, but it remains to be seen if he joins the right franchise.

Former Chicago Bulls player defends Shedeur Sanders after criticism from NFL coach

Ron Harper, a former teammate of Michael Jordan and three-time NBA champion with Lonzo Ball's team, the Chicago Bulls, rejected the criticism Shedeur Sanders has received since he appeared at the 2025 NFL Combine. While Sanders was labeled as "arrogant," Ryan Koenigsberg shared a video of Sanders engaging with people who spoke with him.

"'Brash' and 'arrogant' Shedeur Sanders shakes the hand of every member of our production staff after giving us 10 minutes of his time when he was told he only had 2. Many are saying he 'didn’t take a professional approach' to this interview," Koenigsberg said.

Harper watched and reacted to the video, calling out the haters with a short message.

"All haters on this young man," Harper tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders is already making noise, although the NFL draft is still away.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
