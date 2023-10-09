Shedeur Sanders' "Watch 2 go Brady mode" sound bite gets Shaquille O'Neal to post it to his 34,000,000 followers

Shaquille O'Neal has always believed in Deion Sanders and now, he believes what the NFL legend's (Deion Sanders) son has to offer to the sport. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man took to Instagram to share a sound bite of Shedeur Sanders' viral "Watch 2 go Brady mode" on Instagram. Sanders plays for the Colorado Buffaloes and his celebration came after they pipped the Arizona Sun State Devils 27-24.

Quarterback Sanders ended with 26/42 C/Att, 239 yards, and one touchdown. The celebration was out there for everyone to see on Instagram, and O'Neal was quite pleased with the 21-year-old's performance.

Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram to share Shedeur Sanders' solid outing for Colorado (@shaquilleoneal/Instagram)

Sanders' celebration can be seen below:

Earlier, it was Sanders' win against Nebraska Cornhuskers and his subsequent words that left Shaquille O'Neal in awe, as the 51-year-old took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the young QB's words. And now it goes without saying, that Big Diesel is undoubtedly a fan of the rising star.

Shaquille O'Neal lavished high praise on Deion Sanders' coaching at Colorado

A few weeks ago, Shaquille O'Neal, in an interview with TMZ Sports, was lavish in his praise for Deion Sanders, comparing him to the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers' legendary coach Phil Jackson.

"I know exactly what the [Colorado players] are going through because when you are standing in front of someone that has an impressive resume, and you're trying to get to the level he get to, everything you say is golden. I felt that way when Phil Jackson first came to the Lakers," O'Neal said.

He added that Sanders was the best in the business and was an outstanding coach in college football, and while Colorado is still finding its feet, their rise could be rightly attributed to the 56-year-old.

By the looks of it, Coach Prime is well on his way to cementing a legacy, and while he is at it, Shedeur Sanders is rapidly climbing the rungs as a QB who can have a solid career in the NFL.

At the time of writing, he tops the list of 2024 prospects who have impressed mightily in the '23 season. While he faces some stiff competition from other throwers, the craft and the lessons he takes from his father give him a chance to separate himself from the pack.

If Sanders were to be selected next year, he would join other standout Buffaloes stars to make the grade in the NFL, including Koy Detmer and Kordell Stewart.