"Shhhhhhh I’d be the weatherman"- Evan Turner's hilarious take on NBA media has Jayson Tatum in splits

Jayson Tatum couldn't hold it in after Evan Turner's hysterical diss at the NBA media for mocking him on Twitter. Turner has been under scrutiny for his takes, and the media isn't impressed with how he goes about his business as a co-shot of the "Point Forward" podcast with retired player Andre Iguodala.

He has been frequently called out of late following disagreements with journalists. One of the critics went as far as saying that he was trying to be a journalist like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Here's what the troll wrote:

Considering @thekidet is on a podcast he seem like he wanna be a journalist himself lmao. Just like @Money23Green and @KDTrey5 and all the other dudes that hate the media but wanna be the media."

Evan Turner wasn't letting the troll get away with that take and responded, saying:

"Most of the media you praise are usually far off and wrong and get paid great money. Shhhhhhh I’d be the weatherman, too"

Turner's comments left Jayson Tatum in splits. The Celtics star reposted Turner's response with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Turner's comments left Jayson Tatum in splits. The Celtics star reposted Turner's response with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Evan Turner fuels NBA media vs Former Players' newly ignited beef

Several former and current players are in the media business now. Some active players have side gigs as TV analysts, while most former players end up on these broadcasts. Many have started their own podcast, including Evan Turner, who co-hosts the "Point Forward" podcast alongside Andre Iguodala.

A common issue raised by most players against TV analysts and journalists is the lack of analysis on their shows. They believe the media is more focused on spinning narratives rather than breaking down the game, something players are more invested in through their podcasts.

Draymond Green was one of the first players to ignite this beef between players who ran podcasts and the media. He started the "New Media" narrative, which took over the internet briefly.

Evan Turner finds himself amid that battle now. He hasn't hesitated to hit back at his critics. One of his other viral tweets was an example of that. Here's what Turner said:

"Lol I don’t think it’s wild that I retired and started talking about a sport I spent most of my life playing. I think it’s kinda odd when folks that played lacrosse are nba beat writers and then spread the narrative about the game of basketball."

It will be an intriguing back-and-forth to keep an eye on as the media hasn't hesitated in engaging and prolonging this beef with players in the past.

