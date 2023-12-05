Shocking events unfold at Sacramento Kings home game as fan needing medical attention is announced dead

The Sacramento Kings used to have one of the loudest and most raucous crowds in the NBA. With the team earning a playoff berth last season since 2006, fans have fallen in love with the Kings again.

The decibel level at Golden 1 Center has been incredible since the start of the season. Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, the team expects the crowd to give them a boost.

While the Kings and the Pelicans have been going back-and-forth in their quarter-final duel, a fan reportedly asked and was given medical attention. The arena’s medical staff rushed to the unnamed patron’s side to help.

Nearly three-quarters passed before the news came out. The Sacramento Kings released this information (via Jason Anderson):

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR.

"Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful, and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

It’s not uncommon for fans to ask for medical attention in high-stakes games. Some collapsed due to hyperventilation while others have even been brought to the hospital.

More often than not, they come out scared but fine. On Monday, unfortunately, wasn’t one of those instances.

The Sacramento Kings are desperately trying to rally against the New Orleans Pelicans

While there was an emergency behind the scenes, the Sacramento Kings have been desperately trying to overhaul the New Orleans Pelicans’ lead.

De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are trying to lead the team to a come-from-behind win. The Pelicans have been able to hold them at bay. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum have been a handful to contain. With 2:57 left, New Orleans leads 120-107.

Sacramento’s not going to give up. They entered the quarterfinal by rallying from a 24-point deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the group stage. They’re hoping to do the same against the New Orleans Pelicans for a seat in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.