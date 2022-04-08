“Short offseason, comes out of looking for blood… 100 out of 100” - JJ Redick in awe of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s intensity this season

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level all season.

A 6-8 start in mid-November is a distant memory as the team leaned on Antetokounmpo to carry them. After winning the NBA championship and being named Finals MVP, it seemed like a heavy load for the young superstar.

Giannis handled that load, dominating on both ends of the floor. The Bucks, who host the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday night, are a title contender again. Milwaukee (49-30) is a half-game behind Boston (50-30).

On "The Old Man & The Three," former NBA veteran JJ Redick talked about why he's been so impressed with how Giannis has played.

"This guy wins two MVPs in a row, the following year wins an NBA Finals," Redick said. "He's MVP of the finals, has 50 in Game 6 in the closeout game. Short offseason, comes out looking for blood like he started the season.

"So, well, where a lot of guys with the short offseason probably would have taken it easy, probably would have taken games off, and he just came out like Giannis, 100 out of 100."

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has impressed

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to make noise in the NBA playoffs.

After his volcanic performances throughout last year's NBA Finals, many wondered if Giannis Antetokounmpo could take his game to another level. The superstar forward has continued to blossom for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.4%.

Antetokounmpo's scoring average is a career high. He's third, behind Joel Embiid (30.4 ppg) and LeBron James (30.3 ppg), in the league in scoring.

Stunning growth has been a constant in Antetokounmpo's NBA journey. He was the 2016-17 Most Improved Player. Just two years later, he became the MVP in 2018-19 and then repeated in 2019-20 as well. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Entering tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting in 8 straight road games, the 2nd-longest streak in NBA history.



He is 1 shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain (9 straight in 1961) for the longest streak in NBA history. Entering tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting in 8 straight road games, the 2nd-longest streak in NBA history.He is 1 shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain (9 straight in 1961) for the longest streak in NBA history. https://t.co/hmqX9z6v3L

When Milwaukee was without a number of key players early in the season, Antetokounmpo kept the team afloat.

Now healthy, especially with center Brook Lopez (back) returning, the Bucks could be finding their groove at the right time. With Giannis continuing to look like one of the most dangerous players in the world, the potential for the Bucks to make another deep run is there.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein