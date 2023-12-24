In the last matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, the Warriors' bench seemed shocked by the Wizards' 3-pointer to cover the point spread in the final seconds.

Wizards guard Ryan Rollins drained a meaningless 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left on the clock, cutting Golden State's winning margin to 11 points.

The late 3-pointer allowed the Wizards, who were 11.5-point underdogs, to cover the point spread.

The reactions of guards Gary Payton II and Chris Paul on the Golden State bench showed that they were astounded by the late 3-pointer's impact on the game.

While it's unclear if there needs to be an investigation into the incident, it has sparked discussions and speculation among fans and sports analysts. One tweeted:

"They should be investigated."

Here are some top reactions on X:

Their reactions have led to questions about whether they knew the shot's potential impact on the game.

The Golden State Warriors' resurgence: Stephen Curry's brilliance fuel winning streak

The Warriors are on a five-game win streak, which propels them over .500

The Warriors have won eight straight home games and are unbeaten at the Chase Center this month, thanks toStephen Curry's exceptional performance. His shot-making and relentless determination have revived the team's season and given them a renewed sense of hope for success.

The Warriors' young players have grown significantly and become more confident in their abilities. The team's chemistry has improved, and they have started to believe in their potential, thanks to Curry's and Chris Paul's leadership and support of their coach.

The Warriors have markedly improved their defensive play, contributing to their winning streak. Their ability to adapt and adjust to their opponents' strategies has made them a formidable force on the court.