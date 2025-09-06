"Should be in jail" - Fans react to Kawhi Leonard's appearance at US Open semi-final amid no-show job scandal

Kawhi Leonard made a surprise appearance in New York to watch the 2025 US Open. Leonard grabbed the limelight despite the NBA being in the offseason after podcaster Pablo Torre dropped a bombshell about him and the LA Clippers. The former ESPN analyst alleged on Wednesday that Leonard received $48 million from a now-bankrupt company that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer invested in.Fans reacted to Leonard intently watching one of the games at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.One fan said:&quot;Kawhi should be in jail.&quot;Another fan added:BET99 Sportsbook @BET99SportsbookLINK@usopen @kawhileonard @NBA Siri play Money Trees by Kendrick LamarAnother fan added:maximilian @CircaDiemLINK@usopen @kawhileonard @NBA Huge missed opportunity—should’ve showed up to the match in a lumberjack shirtOne more fan continued:ERZEN KRIVCA @ERZENLINK@usopen @kawhileonard @NBA Is he planting trees in Queens ?Another fan reacted:Kevin Tromp @Tromper918LINK@usopen @kawhileonard @NBA Bro thinking about them treesIn the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” episode on Wednesday, Torre claimed Leonard signed a $28 million “no-show job” with Aspiration. A day later, the podcaster confirmed that another $20 million was paid to the two-time NBA Finals MVP in a “side deal.” The $48 million nearly matched the $50 million that Steve Ballmer invested in the tree-planting company.Ballmer said in an interview with Ramona Shelburne on Thursday that he never spoke with Leonard. The billionaire added that Leonard’s deal with Aspiration was the star forward’s business. Ballmer continued that the Clippers’ deals with both parties were all aboveboard.The LA Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to a four-year, $173 million extension in August 2021. Shelburne reported that Ballmer introduced the former San Antonio Spurs star to Aspiration in November that year. Ballmer said that the NBA permitted teams to introduce their stars to sponsors, but they could not be involved in those deals.NBA hires law firm to start probe on LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, per reportA day after Pablo Torre dropped the allegations about Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, the NBA said it would investigate the report. On Friday, the league did as promised, according to “The Athletic.”“The NBA has hired New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz to conduct an investigation into allegations that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s endorsement deal with a now-bankrupt environmental company was made to help his team and its billionaire owner, Steve Ballmer, circumvent the salary cap.Steve Ballmer told Shelburne that he and the Clippers would cooperate with any investigation. He added that he would expect the NBA to do the same for any team suspected of skirting the salary cap to sign or keep players.Only time will tell how the investigation will pan out, while Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers look forward to training camp late this month.