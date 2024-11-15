"Should've dunked yo": Ja Morant sends hilarious message to his dad Tee Morant on his big 50

Since his son entered the NBA, Ja Morant's dad has become famous among fans online. As he celebrates a big birthday, the All-Star guard posted a funny photo of the two of them to commemorate the milestone.

Tee Morant can always be found courtside at Memphis Grizzlies games cheering on his son. When he isn't supporting Ja, he is often in the mix with other stars and celebrities in attendance.

On Friday afternoon, Ja Morant posted a photo on his Instagram story of him and his dad. Along with wishing him a happy 50th birthday, he joked about putting him on a poster.

"Should've dunked on yo old ahh," Morant wrote. "happy birthday pops big50"

Via Ja Morant's instagram story

After injuries and suspensions derailed his season last year, Ja is back on the court full-time for the Grizzlies. He's played in eight games thus far and is posting averages of 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Tee Morant was most recently seen courtside during the Grizzlies matchup with the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. In the midst of the game, he was seen going back and forth with Anthony Davis.

Ja Morant talked about having his father courtside in return from suspension

Early on in his career, Ja Morant looked on track to be one of the new faces of the league. However, his off-court life derailed things last year. Upon being able to return, the Grizzlies star talked about how important it was to have his dad courtside in his return.

At the start of last season, Morant was issued a 25-game suspension from the NBA. This was due to his social media activity, as he was seen holding a firearm on Instagram on two separate occasions.

Morant wasn't able to debut last year until December 19th against the New Orleans Pelicans. He put together a dominant outing, notching 34 points six rebounds and eight assists. Following the outing, he talked about having Tee Morant courtside after everything he'd been through.

“Having him back courtside, not only rooting for me, but this team, it was big-time,” Morant said.

Tee Morant also chimed in on his son's return. He was grateful to see Ja back in action on an NBA court.

“My emotions are everywhere right now,” Tee Morant said. “In God’s time, everything works itself out. I was just so elated for him to be back on the court and prove what he is here for. God touched my child for a reason. By the way, he’s back!"

Through the early stages of this season, Ja seems to have put that whole saga behind him and is focused on being a pillar for the Grizzlies.

