“Shouldn’t have ever been promoted”: NBA fans embrace ESPN’s massive move as Tim Legler reportedly replaces Doris Burke

ESPN has made a big change to their broadcast plans for the upcoming season as they are replacing Dorris Burke with Tim Legler. The sports network announced the change on Thursday in a press release.Burke has been a familiar voice among basketball fans across the nation as she worked her second NBA Finals last season. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand broke the news on social media.Fans swarmed the comments on X with their opinions on the change. Some fans embraced the network's decision.&quot;Shouldn’t have ever been promoted,&quot; one fan commented.Gatsby @ZachGatsbyLINK@LegionHoops @AndrewMarchand Shouldn’t have ever been promoted&quot;She was a FANTASTIC sideline reporter, was a tough listen as an announcer. I personally miss the trio of Gundy, Jackson &amp; Breen. As great as breen is he called it in last season with his boys gone,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Thank god! Tim Legler’s analysis is always spot on! At least he doesn’t change his narrative based on the player!&quot; another fan said.Another fan called ESPN's decision an &quot;awesome move.&quot;&quot;Nothing against Doris- This is an awesome move by a Network that usually Biffs every time! Tim is very talented and quite honestly, has been underutilized for years. Maybe he wanted it that way. But awesome choice!&quot; the fan commented.PB SPORTS TALK @PBSportstalksLINKNothing against Doris- This is an awesome move by a Network that usually Biffs every time! Tim is very talented and quite honestly, has been underutilized for years. Maybe he wanted it that way. But awesome choice!&quot;Hell yea, Legs is legitimately my favorite of all the analysts out there,&quot; another fan said.&quot;This is the best thing that could have happened to the NBA!&quot; another fan said.Dorris Burke has been with ESPN for more than two decades now. She joined the network in 1991 and was promoted to lead the NBA broadcast team in 2023. On the other hand, Leglar is a former player who played for the Utah Jazz, Mavericks and Nuggets. He retired from the league in 2000 and joined the network the same year.He has also been with ESPN for more than two decades and has become a beloved figure in the community because of his insightful breakdown of the game and analysis.What role will Tim Legler play in ESPN's lead broadcast team?Now that Tim Legler has received a promotion, the former NBA player turned analyst is expected to play a key role in ESPN's lead broadcast team. According to the LA Times' Chuck Schilken, Legler signed an extension with the network following his promotion.The former NBA player will be working alongside Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and reporter Lisa Salters. He will be responsible for play-by-play announcing during the regular season and postseason alongside Breen. Tim Legler will also be working on next season's NBA Finals on ABC.