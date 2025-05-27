"More biased than Reggie Miller" - NBA fans react to Doris Burke labeling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a 'free throw merchant'

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke was on the receiving end of NBA fans' criticisms for labeling NBA most valuable player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a "free throw merchant." They took to social media to give her a piece of their mind.

Burke, who is covering the ongoing Western Conference finals between the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves with Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson, accidentally threw shade at 'SGA' in Game 1 of the series on May 20 for his free throw total and did so again on Game 4 on Monday, saying:

"This is why he is called 'The Free Throw Merchant.'"

Fans continue to let Burke have it on social media over his comments on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, giving their varying takes on X (formerly Twitter).

"More biased than Reggie Miller in the pacers series," a fan suggested.

"Another reason why Doris Burke is a terrible announcer," a user laid down.

"Why is she still employed again?" a comment wondered.

"Doris Burke hate watching from courtside<" one user said.

"What an embarrassment that she gets to be an analyst for the NBA finals," another fan wrote.

There were others, meanwhile, who praised Burke for calling it the way she sees it.

"Doris Burke clearly knows ball," a fan said.

"Doris is right for once," another highlighted.

Entering Game 4 of the West finals on Monday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 9.2 attempts from the free-throw line in the playoffs, making 7.9 of them for an 85.3% shooting clip.

This article is to be updated.

