"Shouldn't the FMVP be handing that over?" - NBA fans react to Jayson Tatum gifting Joe Biden custom #46 Celtics jersey at White House visit

NBA fans reacted to Jayson Tatum gifting the custom #46 Boston Celtics jersey to the 46th US President Joe Biden at the White House. The 2023-24 Boston Celtics championship team visited the President on Thursday as a part of the long NBA tradition.

However, when it came to gifting the team jersey to the president, Tatum presented him with the jersey.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylen Brown won the NBA Finals MVP last season. Reacting to the video on X, formerly known as "Twitter," one of the fans asked if Brown should be presenting the jersey instead of Tatum.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Shouldn't the FMVP be handing that over?" the fan wrote.

Another fan said that Jayson Tatum should not be giving the jersey to the president.

"Nah not Tatum man. Cmon," another fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously wrote that Jaylen Brown would one day be in the White House.

"I think Jaylen is eyeing up that White House position," the wrote.

Some of the fans wrote that the Celtics would be the last NBA championship team to visit the White House in the next four years with Donald Trump as president.

"Probably the last NBA Championship team visit to the White House for the next 4 years," a fan wrote.

"Last team an NBA team visits the white house till 2029," another fan wrote.

Some of the fans trolled the Celtics team and said that no one cares about their ring.

"Nobody cares about that Celtics ring 💀," a fan wrote.

"NOBODY REMEMBERS THEIR CHIP IM CRYING 😂😭😭😭," another fan wrote.

Jayson Tatum gives his take on his first-ever visit to White House as NBA champions

Visiting the White House as an NBA champion is one of the biggest honors for an NBA player. After his maiden championship, Jayson Tatum and the 2023-24 championship Celtics team had the honor of visiting the most powerful site in America.

After the visit, when Tatum was exiting, a reporter asked the Celtics star about his experience on his first visit. Tatum said that as a kid he watched players visit the White House and meet the president of the United States. He also said that it was a cool moment that he will always remember in his life.

"White House, it was cool," Jayson Tatum said. "Lot of us was our first time here. Getting to meet president Biden, and have the ceremony is, you know something that you always watch as a kid and now to be a part of that tradition is something we'll always remember."

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum struggled in the playoffs last season. While he was part of Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, Tatum didn't get enough playing time on a loaded roster. However, this season, the Celtics star has started on a strong note.

In 15 games so far this season, Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.9 points per game, which is the third highest in the league. He is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.4% from the 3-point line. Jayson Tatum is also averaging 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.