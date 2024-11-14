Ja Morant's ex-partner KK Dixon drops loving birthday wishes for Desmond Bane's wife Tatum with signature boat pics

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend KK Dixon sent a touching birthday wish to Desmond Bane's wife Tatum Bane.

Dixon posted a collage on her social media with Tatum. In one of the pictures, Tatum and Dixon sat courtside with their children, cheering the Memphis Grizzlies. In the second and third pictures, they posed in swimwear on a boat.

"Tate!! Happy birthday to the best, we love u!!" Dixon wrote. "God made a beautiful person when he made you!! See u in a couple weeks @tatumbane."

The former girlfriend of the Grizzlies star also wrote that they should recreate their "signature boat" pictures.

"Need to recreate our signature boat pics soon."

KK Dixon IG story for Desmond Bane's wife [IG/@kkdixonnn]

KK Dixon and Ja Morant started dating in 2017 when they were still in college. The couple had their first and only child, daughter Kaari Jayden Morant, two years later. Morant and Dixon broke up in 2023.

According to Brides.com, Tatum and Desmond met in 2016, during their college orientation at Texas Christian University. They got married in September 2024 and have a son named Armani.

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend KK Dixon gives daughter Kaari a "diva" look

Ja Morant and KK Dixon co-parent their child Kaari. On Thursday, Dixon posted a video of her daughter rocking a new straight hairstyle. Kaari also tried a new pair of glasses.

Dixon posted the video on Instagram and called her daughter a diva.

"We straightened miss girls hair 💕. Don't play w herrr."

"glasses+Hair flip = diva 😂

KK Dixon's IG story featuring her daughter Kaari Morant [Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]

Ja Morant started the season on a great note. However, the Grizzlies star suffered a hip injury against the LA Lakers on Nov. 6. He has been listed as "week-to-week" on the injury report.

