  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ja Morant
  • Ja Morant's ex-partner KK Dixon drops loving birthday wishes for Desmond Bane's wife Tatum with signature boat pics

Ja Morant's ex-partner KK Dixon drops loving birthday wishes for Desmond Bane's wife Tatum with signature boat pics

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Nov 16, 2024 10:35 GMT
Ja Morant
Ja Morant's co-partner KK Dixon drops loving birthday wishes for Desmond Bane's wife Tatum with signature boat pics [Photo Credit: [IG/@kkdixonnn, X/@memgrizz]

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend KK Dixon sent a touching birthday wish to Desmond Bane's wife Tatum Bane.

Dixon posted a collage on her social media with Tatum. In one of the pictures, Tatum and Dixon sat courtside with their children, cheering the Memphis Grizzlies. In the second and third pictures, they posed in swimwear on a boat.

"Tate!! Happy birthday to the best, we love u!!" Dixon wrote. "God made a beautiful person when he made you!! See u in a couple weeks @tatumbane."
also-read-trending Trending

The former girlfriend of the Grizzlies star also wrote that they should recreate their "signature boat" pictures.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Need to recreate our signature boat pics soon."
KK Dixon IG story for Desmond Bane&#039;s wife [IG/@kkdixonnn]
KK Dixon IG story for Desmond Bane's wife [IG/@kkdixonnn]

KK Dixon and Ja Morant started dating in 2017 when they were still in college. The couple had their first and only child, daughter Kaari Jayden Morant, two years later. Morant and Dixon broke up in 2023.

According to Brides.com, Tatum and Desmond met in 2016, during their college orientation at Texas Christian University. They got married in September 2024 and have a son named Armani.

Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend KK Dixon gives daughter Kaari a "diva" look

Ja Morant and KK Dixon co-parent their child Kaari. On Thursday, Dixon posted a video of her daughter rocking a new straight hairstyle. Kaari also tried a new pair of glasses.

Dixon posted the video on Instagram and called her daughter a diva.

"We straightened miss girls hair 💕. Don't play w herrr."
"glasses+Hair flip = diva 😂
KK Dixon&#039;s IG story featuring her daughter Kaari Morant [Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]
KK Dixon's IG story featuring her daughter Kaari Morant [Credit: IG/@kkdixonnn]

Ja Morant started the season on a great note. However, the Grizzlies star suffered a hip injury against the LA Lakers on Nov. 6. He has been listed as "week-to-week" on the injury report.

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी