Who is Ja Morant's girlfriend, KK Dixon? All you need to know

Ja Morant is in the midst of yet another strong season on the court. Off the court, the two-time All-Star is reportedly in a relationship with KK Dixon. Morant and Dixon began dating in 2017, after meeting as college freshmen before going public with their relationship in 2018. Dixon gave birth to Morant's only child, Kaari Jaidyn Morant, in 2019.

Both parents are often seen with their daughter, Kaari Morant. Dixon reportedly almost died while pregnant with Kaari as she developed a case of pre-eclampsia around the 31st week of her pregnancy.

Aside from her relationship with the 2019-2020 Rookie of the Year, Dixon was a college athlete herself as she played college volleyball and basketball at Fisk University. Like Morant, Dixon was born in August 1999; however, she hails from Antoine, Arkansas.

Her parents are DeShannon and Christal Dixon; however, not much is known about their profession. Dixon has two siblings, Tyrik and Baylee Dixon. Tyrik played college basketball, spending time at Middle Tennessee State University, Missouri State University, and Coastal Carolina University.

How has Ja Morant fared in his fourth NBA season?

Ja Morant is set to participate in his second All-Star Game in just four seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies star is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 32.0% from 3-point range and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

While his rebounds and assists are both career-highs, Morant is just 0.1 points per game away from his career-high at scoring. Morant's Grizzlies are currently 35-22 and second in the Western Conference.

Morant was voted as a starter in last year's All-Star Game, the first of his career. While he did not receive the same honors this season, he will in fact start in the game as he was named as a replacement for injured Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

The 2021-2022 Most Improved Player of the Year has career averages of 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, 32.5% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

