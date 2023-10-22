"Shout out all my tight ends out there" - LeBron James gives props to Travis Kelce, George Kittle & other NFL greats on National Tight Ends Day

Before focusing solely on basketball, NBA superstar LeBron James was also a great high school football player. While he chose to pursue a basketball career instead, his love for football and the NFL is still evident. He was recently seen at the Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers Week 6 matchup.

Aside from attending games, he has started giving his picks on the weekly matchups around the NFL through Instagram. He also made a habit of posting Instagram stories or tweeting about players or teams from the league.

The latest addition to this trend is a clip of the Lakers star posted by the official NFL account on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, LeBron greeted the league’s tight ends on the National Tight Ends Day.

"Happy Tight Ends Day," James wished. "Yes sir. Shout out to all my Tight Ends out there man."

He then names some of the top TEs in the NFL today.

"Beautiful Thing. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, that's just to name a few. So many out there, man. Mark Andrews, stud. Just to name a few, Dawson Knox. I can keep going on and on about some of the greats, Kyle Pitts."

After naming some of the best tight ends, he concludes the clip by showing that he was looking at the upcoming games in the NFL for Week 7 to make his picks.

National Tight Ends Day, a special occasion, began in 2019 after San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle was heard saying that TEs needed their own holiday.

LeBron James gave a shoutout to Cooper Kupp on Instagram as the latter returned from injury

LeBron James gave a shoutout to LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who returned from injury.

James posted an Instagram story on Kupp’s return, calling the wide receiver a “beast.”

LeBron posted this Instagram story applauding Cooper Kupp

Kupp, the MVP of the Super Bowl in 2022, was sidelined for the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury. However, he looked just as good in his return, which led to the Lakers star taking notice.

