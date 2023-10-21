LeBron James' Week 7 NFL picks: Projecting which teams the Lakers superstar should go with

LeBron James is a well-known supporter of the NFL. Recently, James has been giving his picks on who he thinks will win the weekly matchups through his Instagram. Some can start considering him an expert, as most of the teams he picks have won their games.

With the NFL's Week 7 matchups coming up, both LeBron's Instagram followers and fans who follow the NBA and NFL can look out for his upcoming picks. The New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars game is already in the books, but several matchups are set to occur.

As such, fans should expect the LA Lakers superstar forward to talk about which teams he will pick this week.

Which teams should LeBron James pick for the NFL's Week 7 matchup?

LeBron James is a known supporter of the Dallas Cowboys, but they are on their Bye Week. This means that they won't be playing any games. However, there are twelve more matchups for him to talk about.

Here are the teams he should choose this upcoming week to maintain a good record with his picks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will try to bounce back after failing to lead the team to a touchdown in their last match. He has had some solid showings, and with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to, the Bucs are favored to win.

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Chicago Bears are 1-5 but will face a team with an injured starting quarterback. It's difficult to pick a winner, but the Bears might get by as the Raiders figure things out with their backup QBs.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns defense led by Myles Garrett is performing well this season and LeBron James showed his support in the past week. Also, LeBron is from Ohio, so it only makes sense for him to pick the Browns.

NY Giants vs. Washington Commanders

The Giants enter the Week 7 matchup with a 1-5 record. While it might be fun to root for the underdogs, there is no reason to think they'll do better this week. Picking the Commanders who have done well in defending the red zone this season is a wise choice.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have had a great start this season (5-1) and are in the midst of turning the team around. On the other hand, the Ravens are also playing well, currently standing at 4-2. This game might be close, but the Lions' ability to stop the run might give them the edge against Baltimore and earn them LeBron James' pick.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots have continued to struggle in almost every area. Furthermore, they have struggled to beat the Bills since Tom Brady left. It is easy to pick the Bills over the Pats in their Week 7 matchup.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have struggled to get anything going this season and are coming into this matchup with three straight losses. The Seahawks also struggled in their last matchup, but they are more talented and will most likely use this week to bounce back.

LA Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

LeBron James has shown support for Cooper Kupp, who has looked great since returning from injury. Furthermore, as a guy playing in LA for the Lakers, he might show support for the Rams.

However, picking the Rams is not just about picking the team that plays in the same city as him. With Kupp and Puka Nacua being targets for Matthew Stafford, it makes sense to pick them to win.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. LA Chargers

The LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert struggled to get anything consistent against the Cowboys last week. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to dominate the league.

Despite the Chargers being an LA team, it is wiser for LeBron James to pick the Mahomes and the Chiefs as this Week 7 matchup's victors.

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are dealing with a lot of injuries. However, the Broncos are in a huge slump right now. Both teams have stumbled this season, but Denver has been worse. Unfortunately, the Broncos might have to wait to get their first home win of the season, as the Packers are likely to win this one.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins

The Eagles vs Dolphins Week 7 matchup is set to be a good one, and LeBron might struggle to pick a winner. Both teams are at 5-1, but the Eagles are coming off their first loss of the year, while the Dolphins have won their last two.

Even the Lakers star might have a hard time picking a winner, but based on CBS Sports prediction, the Eagles are narrowly favored to win.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The 49ers look like they've finally found their quarterback of the future with Brock Purdy. Additionally, they're one of the most well-rounded teams. James has already picked them to win before, and while they did struggle last time, it is fair to expect them to bounce back and beat the Vikings.

