"What A Game on Monday Night!": LeBron James is hyped as his Cowboys come alive at SoFi stadium with Jay Z also in attendance

NBA superstar LeBron James has been a very vocal supporter of the National Football League. In the past, LeBron has voiced support for the Dallas Cowboys. This week, they are taking on the LA Chargers on their home field, So-Fi Stadium, which they share with the LA Rams.

The Cowboys were hoping to bounce back this week after they were routed by the San Francisco 49ers. During their Week 5 matchup, the Cowboys fell 42-10 to the stacked 49ers squad.

The Cowboys failed to score a touchdown in all but the second quarter, where they scored once. Their only other points were through a field goal in the third.

This week, they took on the Chargers in a very tight game. They played in front of a star-studded crowd that included not only LA Lakers star LeBron James but also award-winning artist Jay-Z.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys led 17-10, and their defense was able to force a punt. Unfortunately, their special teams committed a blunder, which led to a turnover. This allowed the Chargers' offense to set up at the red zone. They capitalized on the opportunity to tie the game at 17 apiece.

On the next drive of the game, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to within field goal range. Their rookie kicker, Brandon Aubrey, then kicked the ball through the uprights to give his team a 20-17 lead.

The Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, stepped onto the field hoping to get a game-winning drive. However, Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons was able to get a sack that caused the Chargers to lose big yardage. On the very next play, Stephon Gilmore picked off Justin Herbert to seal the Dallas Cowboys' victory.

With this win, the Cowboys secured a massive bounce-back victory, and LeBron James himself was hyped. He even posted about the results on X (formerly Twitter).

LeBron James praised LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Cleveland Browns defense on his Instagram stories

The LA Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was not available to start the season. He has missed 12 straight games dating back to last season, but thankfully, for the Rams, he is back. Kupp became available during the Rams Week 5 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Super Bowl MVP is back, and he is playing like his old self. In the two games since he's returned, he has gotten 15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. LeBron James has noticed Kupp's strong return and has even given him a shoutout on his Instagram stories, calling the wide receiver a beast.

LeBron James calls Kupp a "beast" on his IG story

The LA Rams offense might have just become deadlier now that Matthew Stafford has both Cooper Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nakua. Having two reliable options to throw to will allow Stafford to become more unpredictable, and the Rams can use that to create one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.