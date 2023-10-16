LeBron James shouts out Cleveland Browns defense, Cooper Kupp following historic start to 2023 season

LA Lakers star LeBron James has shown his love for the sport of football over the past few weeks on social media. This time, he's giving a massive shout-out to the entire Cleveland Browns for their defense and LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the NFL season continues.

James has shared that he's been a big-time supporter of the Cleveland Browns. This came after he didn't want to root for the Dallas Cowboys anymore due to the organization preventing the players from exercising their freedom, according to the Lakers star.

Now, he's showing love for the Browns, a team that has given up 1,002 yards this season in the NFL. That number makes the Cleveland team the fewest yards any team has given up this season. Additionally, James showed love for Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. The wide receiver has had 15 catches and 266 yards in the regular season until now.

The four-time NBA champion shared his support in his Instagram stories.

LeBron giving the Browns a shout out on Instagram

LeBron giving Kupp a shout out on Instagram

James is a big NFL fan and has recently started making his weekly picks. After all, he did play football back when he was in high school.

Christian Wood wanted to practice early, but LeBron James outdid him

Christian Wood is one of the new players for the Lakers this season. As a new member of the team, Wood wanted to leave a good first impression. Which is why he decided to come to the practice facility earlier than the other players. However, upon arriving, the big man was surprised to see LeBron James already in the middle of his practice session.

"I tried to be one of the first ones in the gym," Wood said. "I think it was about 7 a.m., 7:20. First person I see is LeBron James. Already in a full sweat. He already beat me to it."

Still, many Lakers fans should appreciate the effort that Wood has been displaying for the team. As one of the new guys, he's willing to work on his game and possibly his chemistry with the others. Unfortunately, James outdid his new teammate by coming to work earlier than everybody.

Wood had a decent outing last season with the Dallas Maverick last season. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the team. He wasn't very effective in the Mavs' offense, as the team only relied on Luka Doncic to make the calls. This season, Los Angeles is excited to incorporate the 6-foot-10 shooter in their offense.

