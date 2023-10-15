"He is Kwame Brown of NFL bets" - LeBron James predicting Ravens to beat Titans for NFL game has fans trolling him

While his NBA achievements are beyond doubt, LeBron James could have had a fairly successful NFL career. Despite choosing to play in the NBA, James loves American football. He is frequently seen picking his favorites for matchups and announces them on social media.

This time, he announced his pick in the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans game. James chose Baltimore to win the match, which was met with a mixed bag of reactions from fans. Sure enough, they were quick to share their thoughts on X, with many of them trolling "The King":

LeBron James has a decent record in NFL predictions

LeBron James generally makes the correct pick, however, sometimes he does get it spectacularly wrong. Before the game between Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, he chose Washington, and the game was a huge Bears win.

James was wrong again last week when he chose the Buffalo Bills over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Jaguars won 25-20.

Overall, James has been excellent in his picks so far. Before Week 4 of the NFL, from 13 matchups he was 11-2. As such, some fans nicknamed the Los Angeles Lakers star “LeBet.”

The four-time MVP is entering the 21st season of his NBA career and hoping for glory with the LA Lakers. While he is arguably not the prime LeBron James of yesteryear, he is still a tremendous player. With a deep roster combined with his experience, the Lakers are among the favorites to make it out of the West.

With the 2023 season almost upon us, it will be interesting to see if James can lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals.