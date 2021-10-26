"Shows you these players don't respect LeBron, nobody would've dared say that to Jordan" - Skip Bayless debates over how Cameron Payne trashed-talked LeBron James

LeBron James and the LA Lakers got off to a rocky start in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, they steadied the ship with a tough win against the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend. The victory would have been a much-needed confidence booster after their drubbing against the Phoenix Suns last week.

The issues concerning the Lakers roster, whether in terms of chemistry or fit on the court, were on full display against the Suns.

The LA Lakers struggled to get going until a late rally in the fourth quarter. They were seen complaining against non-calls and bickering among themselves all night. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard's bust-up was just the tip of the iceberg after a long, hard night for the Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns thoroughly dominated their opponents from the start. They were seen trash-talking the already-charged LA Lakers players throughout the game, whether it was Devin Booker's imitation of Russell Westbrook or Cameron Payne's spat with LeBron James.

During the game, James got into a verbal confrontation with Payne after the Suns guard said something to offend him. The Lakers star was heard saying:

"You was at your crib a year and a half ago, quit talking your s**t now. Stay humble now, stay humble! You was at home a year and a half ago, now you wanna pop off? Come on, don’t do that."

Cameron Payne was seen trash-talking the LA Lakers before the incident, but it's unclear what he said to provoke a response from LeBron James.

TV personality Skip Bayless, who has been a staunch critic of LeBron James for a while now, was quick to point out that players do not fear the LA Lakers star. He claimed that players would never have dared to trash-talk Michael Jordan in the same way. Here is what he had to say:

"Shows you these players don't respect LeBron, nobody would've dared say that to Jordan."

Bayless' statements are a bit of a reach. People did trash-talk Jordan, but they paid for it as he often used it as motivation to outperform his opponents.

Can LeBron James guide the LA Lakers to a second championship after their 2019 victory?

LA Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James

The LA Lakers suffered a dismal start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They suffered back-to-back losses before securing a closely-contested victory against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. This does not seem like a recipe for a championship team.

The Lakers were out-hustled and lacked the energy to compete throughout the game. Their chemistry issues seem to have affected their defense, which was rock-solid up until now. They leaked points in the paint despite having two of the best shot blockers in the history of the game.

The LA Lakers have the experience and the talent to command a turnaround in fortunes. It will be up to leaders like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo to huddle up and fix chemistry issues prior to making a run for the championship.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh