"Shut me up anyway" - NBA analyst backtracks hot take on Bronny James after doubting Lakers' draft plan

The LA Lakers drafting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft became a point of contention, with the team facing accusations of nepotism. Criticism only mounted as LeBron James's son struggled to begin his career.

One person who was critical of the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny was LA Times sportswriter Bill Plaschke, who wrote a column in June 2024 calling the move "a costly step toward chaos." Now, 10 months later, he’s walking back those words.

In an article published Sunday, Plaschke said he was wrong — drafting Bronny, he wrote, has proven to be a win for the organization.

"I was wrong. I was very wrong," he said. "There have been few things more right about this season than the saga of Bronny James. He hasn’t made an NBA impact, but he hasn’t been a distraction, either."

"Arguably the league’s most disliked and discounted rookie when the season began, he has won over fans, impressed teammates, inspired his father, and silenced the media. Shut me up anyway"

Bronny James has been a frequent target of media scrutiny and criticism from some fans. The coverage even led to an unexpected courtside confrontation between his father, LeBron, and outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

LeBron, who has rarely engaged in public disputes with the media, confronted Smith on March 6 during the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena.

Bronny James has played the same number of games in which he scored and failed to make a basket

Following the Lakers' win over the OKC Thunder on Sunday, Bronny James has now appeared in 24 NBA games.

He entered Sunday’s game at the 2:16 mark of the fourth quarter with the Lakers leading 118-95. He scored a 3-pointer with under a minute left — the final bucket of the game — bringing the score to 126-99. It marked just the 12th game in which he has scored this season.

It was also his seventh game with only one made field goal. The first instance came on Oct. 30 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he finished with two points in his second official NBA appearance.

Bronny recorded a career-high 17 points on March 20, shooting 10-for-17 and converting his only free throw attempt.

Bronny James has shown promise when given the opportunity. In 11 G League games this season, he’s averaged 21.9 points.

