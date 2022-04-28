“Shut up, I’m guarding Shaq, bring on the big fella” - Draymond Green says he wants to guard Shaquille O’Neal to shut everyone up, admits he grew up a Shaq fan

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has built a reputation as one of the league's top defensive players. Green stands out with his versatility on both sides of the ball. His basketball awareness, both offensively and defensively, is what has made the Warriors veteran a valuable asset.

Green continues to be one of the most important roster pieces for Golden State. When the team is at its best, it's due to Green's versatility showcased on a nightly basis. One of the league's most competitive players, Green has never backed down from any challenge.

On "The Draymond Green Show," Green talked about one of his favorite players as a child: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Green said it would be his dream to get the opportunity to play with a talent like O'Neal. He also said he'd love the opportunity to attempt to defend Shaq, mainly so he can "shut up" the doubters.

"If I had the opportunity to guard him, like, that's everything for me. If I had the opportunity to play basketball on Shaq's team, that's everything for me. Everybody say, 'Oh, man, if played back in the league, you wouldn't be able to guard Shaq, you wouldn't be able to guard Hakeem (Olajuwon),' Shut up. I'm guarding Shaq. Bring on the big fella."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors look to move on to second round of playoffs

Golden State Warriors veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs. After being one of the league's best teams in the first two months, Golden State had to deal with a number of injuries that saw the team struggle.

The team is finally looking healthy again and is finding its groove. After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the opening round against the Denver Nuggets, Golden State lost a competitive closeout game on the road 126-121. Game 5 is Wednesday night in San Francisco, California.

Although Golden State lost Game 4, Draymond Green has impressed throughout the opening round. The veteran is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 58.3%.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today. Sources: There is momentum toward the Golden State Warriors having their most lethal lineup as the starting five tonight vs. Denver in Game 5 – Stephen Curry back in, with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Final decision to be made today.

Green and the State Warriors will look to take care of business at home in Game 5 against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

If the Warriors can advance, they will play the winner of the series involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

