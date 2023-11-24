Shylynn Oubre's $25,500 Rolex on fleek as she celebrates anniversary with husband Kelly Oubre Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Kelly Oubre Jr. celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Shylynn, one year after tying the knot. The couple shared their joy and happiness on social media, as Shylynn flexed her luxury watch.

She posted a series of pictures with the NBA star on her Instagram account and fans couldn't help but notice the watch she wore during the shoot. After further research, the Rolex watch she wore is reportedly worth $25,500. The watch is named Rolex Lady-Datejust and was produced in 2020, the year they met each other.

Look at the photos below to see the couple celebrate:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Anniversary my Love," Shylynn captioned.

Together, the Oubres have a daughter named Malibu and their relationship has been strong since. Their daughter was born in July 2021, more than a year before they were married.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is currently having a blast with the Sixers. He's averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the team. He's been a great source of scoring for Philly, making them a deadly team in the Eastern Conference.

You might also be interested in reading this: "May irritate a lot of unhealed people": Shylynn Oubre shares strange quote amid controversy surrounding husband Kelly Oubre Jr.'s accident

Kelly Oubre Jr. has a chance to make a return next week

Oubre Jr. is coming off a car accident that left him with a broken rib as well as injuries to his leg and foot. He's now back with the team and is working on making a return to the lineup soon. Many were expecting Oubre Jr. to miss a significant amount of time, but that could prove to be wrong.

The 76ers are expecting him to come back next week as he continues to recover from his injuries. New head coach Nick Nurse addressed that Oubre Jr. has a chance to return to basketball as soon as next week:

"I think we're still at a stage where we're not sure how he's going to handle the contact part of it, right?" Nurse said. "I think that's going to determine, like if he handles first time out OK, I think we're really close to that week timeline. But if he doesn't, we're going to push him some more days on that, hopefully only days, not weeks on that."

Expand Tweet

Oubre Jr. is currently fifth in scoring, and players like De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum have stepped up in his absence.

The Sixers have become a great team this season. Under Nurse, they've been consistent on both ends. Currently, they are fifth in the standings. While there were some doubts that without James Harden the Sixers might have a hard time, but that hasn't been the case and Philly has turned into a must-watch team this season.

Also read: Did Kelly Oubre Jr. get in a car accident? New report contesting his version of event emerges