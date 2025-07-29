"Sick, Buck": Bronny James' GF's dad, Michael Jordan's son & more in awe as Magic Johnson relives glory days on $1.4M luxury yacht in Barcelona

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson flexed his luxurious lifestyle during a recent vacation in Barcelona, sharing footage from his superyacht on Instagram. In the video, the five-time NBA champion, can be seen shooting hoops on a half-court setup aboard his yacht, which costs close to $1.4 million per week, as per Front Office Sports.The drone video pans out to reveal stunning views of the sea and Johnson's floating court. In the caption, Johnson said that he’s reliving his glory days in Barcelona, where he won an Olympic gold medal with the Dream Team in 1992.“It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team! I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht! 😁,” Johnson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson’s update got many reactions from notable names around the league, including Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Reggie Miller and more.“Sick, Buck!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad, Dondre T. Whitfield wrote.“ 😂🙌🏾🐐,” Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan, commented.“🔥🔥🔥🔥 the icon still gets shots up,” Durant wrote.“I see you Unc,” wrote Jay Williams.“The Ultimate BALLER,” Reggie Miller commented.“ Big dawg!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🐐,” wrote comedian Cedric the Entertainer.“Shine on King 🔥🔥🔥,” commented Steve Harvey.Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan’s son and more react to Magic Johnson’s Instagram post.Magic Johnson and Co. brought global attention to basketball with the Dream TeamHeading into the 1992 Olympics, Team USA had the clear goal of restoring its country's dominance in basketball. The team had failed to reach the gold medal match at the 1988 Olympics for the first time in its history.With the newly introduced rules allowing Team USA to field NBA players, they formed one of the most formidable teams to take the court at the 1992 Olympics.The Team USA roster consisted of names like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, John Stockton and more.Johnson and Co. dominated the competition, winning by an average of 44 points. They succeeded in their goal of restoring Team USA's dominance in basketball and inspired a whole generation of young players around the globe.