"Sick of them": Dwight Howard annoyed by bickering basketball queries as Lakers fans tag him amid Mark Williams trade

Once again, the LA Lakers need depth in the post. After moving Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade for Luka Doncic ahead of the NBA trade deadline, LA looked to fill the void with a second move.

LA agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to add third-year center Mark Williams in exchange for a package centered around rookie star Dalton Knecht and former No. 10 pick Cam Reddish. Unfortunately for the Lakers, news broke on Saturday night that the trade was rescinded after Williams failed a physical following the deal.

Upon learning the news regarding the Williams trade, Lakers fans swarmed the former LA big man Dwight Howard's live stream on Saturday night, causing frustration for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"Hey guys, I told you I'm not answering no basketball questions. I'm sick of them. Get off my live if you want to ask me about basketball. I don't have no words for you today with basketball. Maybe one day we could talk about basketball. I don't want to talk basketball. We done heard the same questions."

Howard suited up for the Lakers in 2019-20 and 2021-22, helping LA to a championship in the bubble after his brief stint with the organization in 2012-13.

Luka Doncic to make Lakers debut on Monday

Despite the tough news of the vetoed trade for Mark Williams, LA fans were given something to look forward to following the team's trade for Luka Doncic. Doncic is slated to make his debut with his new squad alongside LeBron James versus the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Both Doncic and James were absent for LA's victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. LA topped the Pacers 124-117 behind a heroic performance from Austin Reaves,

Reaves scored a career-high 45 points on 14-of-26 shooting, connecting on four of his nine 3-pointers and finishing a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line. He grabbed seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and grabbed three steals in the winning effort.

With the win, LA is 31-19 on the season entering Monday's contest versus Utah, riding a five-game win streak as Doncic gears up for his team debut.

