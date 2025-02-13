Sister Niya Morant posts heartfelt message for Ja Morant’s sweet video montage with 5YO daughter

Niya Morant, younger sister of Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, took to her Instagram story on Thursday, to share an adorable video montage of her brother and five-year-old niece Kaari. The montage, originally created by @hoopswithjg4 on Tiktok, features clips of Ja and his daughter at a recent Memphis game.

Niya shared the video with her 297,000 IG followers, adding a heartfelt message.

"2 of the main reasons my heart smiles🥹🥹," Niya's story read.

Niya, short for Teniya, is the only sibling of NBA star Ja Morant. She has followed in her brother's athletic footsteps and is a freshman guard for Mississippi State Valley.

The family seems close, and this isn't the first time Niya has posted about her big brother on social media. In an Instagram post from her high school days, both Ja and his daughter Kaari can be seen supporting Niya at one of her games.

All about Ja Morant's daughter

The Grizzlies star shares his five-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend Kadre "KK" Dixon. The young girl can often be seen attending Grizzles games, interacting with the team and participating in post-game interviews.

Videos of Kaari dancing on the court have gone viral on Tiktok, and Ja says her dancing ability comes from him.

“She sees me do it all the time right after the game," Morant said. "She picked up on it quick, so I just let her rock out now."

Kaari is like her NBA player dad in more ways than just the dancing. She has also memorized some of his catchphrases and even used one in a postgame interview in March 2023.

"It's a parade inside my city yeah!," Kaari said after the Grizzlies defeated the Houston Rockets.

Ja dominates on the court for Memphis, having put up 20-plus points per game averages in the past four seasons. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and NBA Most Improved Player in 2022.

The loving father shared on X in 2021 that his daughter was the best thing to ever happen to him.

Ja and Kaari seem to have a sweet relationship, one that makes the NBA star's sister's "heart smile."

