“Six beers a day”: Nikola Jokic's offseason routine revealed

Michael Porter Jr. revealed interesting facts about Nikola Jokic and how his views on basketball changed with time. Porter Jr. said the two-time MVP was not serious in his initial years. However, this changed when he won his MVPs.

Porter Jr. joined Aaron Gordon on the Curious Mike podcast to discuss their superstar teammate. He said that Jokic has improved his play in the NBA.

Porter Jr. also revealed that the Serbian superstar is relaxed:

"He (Jokic) goes back-to-back MVP. Now, how is he better this year, after we just won a championship? You go back to Serbia. I was just talking to him: ' Brother, I was drinking 6 beers a day.’ He probably didn't touch a basketball."

Coming from Jokic, this revelation is not surprising at all. The reigning Finals MVP was more interested in going home to his friends and horses than the championship parade in Denver.

The Nuggets superstar's lifestyle and body care routine differ from conventional basketball players.

Nikola Jokic showers praise on Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has surpassed the expectations of the Sam Antonio Spurs. Following Denver's 131-120 win against the Spurs, Nikola Jokic praised the rookie phenom.

Jokic said the young Spurs player is era-defining in the NBA and will change the game for good. Joker also had big words for Wemby for his approach to the game.

"He is going to change the game 100 percent. He's already on the path. So for all the guys, just enjoy and watch the show and let the guy change the game. I think he's 19 years old.

He's not getting scared or getting tired. He's playing hard, and he wants to be good. As I said, he's playing hard and doesn't take it for granted.”

Wembanyama is arguably the best draft in the NBA and the greatest since LeBron James in 2003. He is in the race for the Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in his first season.