Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe teaches Paul George viral TikTok trend 6-7: "Gonna get an edit"

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 27, 2025 19:48 GMT
Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe teaches Paul George viral TikTok trend 6-7
Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe teaches Paul George viral TikTok trend 6-7 - Images via IMAGN

Philadelphia Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe will be a guest on teammate Paul George’s podcast “Podcast P” airing on Monday. A teaser clip dropped on Sunday with Edgecombe teaching George the popular 6-7 trend on TikTok.

Ad
“If I win Rookie of the Year, I ain't changing my number," Edgecombe said. "Or if we win a chip. You listen to Young Boy? You don't? Uh-uh. We gonna change that for sure. You gonna get an edit. TikTok edit. You wanna be on TikTok, bro? You guys on this, it'd be like 6-7. 6-7.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The trend “6-7” referred to by Edgecombe is something most fans on TikTok are familiar with. It originated from the rap track “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, where the numbers “6‑7” are repeatedly used in the lyrics.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On TikTok, creators paired the audio clip with edits of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Fans turned his height, 6-foot-7, into a meme that fit the beat drop of the song.

On March 5, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers even used the phrase in a press conference line:

Ad
“I’ve been here for five years, but it felt more like ‘six, seven’”
youtube-cover
Ad

VJ Edgecombe offered advice from veteran teammate Paul George

VJ Edgecombe is set to make his professional debut when the 2025-26 season begins. Before then, teammate Paul George offered advice to the rookie in a video preview of the upcoming Podcast P episode.

"You bring an element that we need," George said. "As a rookie, don't come in on some, 'I just want to fit in.' Bring what you do. Be you."
Ad
VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft - Source: Imagn
VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft - Source: Imagn

Edgecombe was selected with the third pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Philadelphia Sixers. That made him the highest draft pick in Baylor University history. A consensus five-star recruit, he was originally ranked outside the top hundred but vaulted into the national top‑5 during his junior travel circuit performances.

Ad

In high school, he earned McDonald’s All‑American, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit honors in 2024. He finished his senior year averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while leading his team to a 21‑5 record.

In his freshman season with Baylor, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. He earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and the All-Freshman Team.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications