Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe teaches Paul George viral TikTok trend 6-7: "Gonna get an edit"

Philadelphia Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe will be a guest on teammate Paul George’s podcast “Podcast P” airing on Monday. A teaser clip dropped on Sunday with Edgecombe teaching George the popular 6-7 trend on TikTok.“If I win Rookie of the Year, I ain't changing my number,&quot; Edgecombe said. &quot;Or if we win a chip. You listen to Young Boy? You don't? Uh-uh. We gonna change that for sure. You gonna get an edit. TikTok edit. You wanna be on TikTok, bro? You guys on this, it'd be like 6-7. 6-7.”The trend “6-7” referred to by Edgecombe is something most fans on TikTok are familiar with. It originated from the rap track “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, where the numbers “6‑7” are repeatedly used in the lyrics.On TikTok, creators paired the audio clip with edits of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Fans turned his height, 6-foot-7, into a meme that fit the beat drop of the song.On March 5, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers even used the phrase in a press conference line:“I’ve been here for five years, but it felt more like ‘six, seven’”VJ Edgecombe offered advice from veteran teammate Paul GeorgeVJ Edgecombe is set to make his professional debut when the 2025-26 season begins. Before then, teammate Paul George offered advice to the rookie in a video preview of the upcoming Podcast P episode.&quot;You bring an element that we need,&quot; George said. &quot;As a rookie, don't come in on some, 'I just want to fit in.' Bring what you do. Be you.&quot;VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft - Source: ImagnEdgecombe was selected with the third pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Philadelphia Sixers. That made him the highest draft pick in Baylor University history. A consensus five-star recruit, he was originally ranked outside the top hundred but vaulted into the national top‑5 during his junior travel circuit performances.In high school, he earned McDonald’s All‑American, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit honors in 2024. He finished his senior year averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while leading his team to a 21‑5 record.In his freshman season with Baylor, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. He earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and the All-Freshman Team.